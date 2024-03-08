Vinnie Jones Turns Down Offer to Return as Juggernaut for 'Deadpool and Wolverine'

20th Century Fox Movie

The 'X-Men: The Last Stand' actor refuses to reprise his role as Juggernaut for the upcoming superhero movie fronted by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

AceShowbiz - Actor Vinnie Jones, previously known for playing the Juggernaut in "X-Men: The Last Stand", has revealed that he has been approached to reprise the role in the upcoming film "Deadpool & Wolverine". However, Jones has declined the offer due to the arduous nature of wearing the costume.

Speaking to Yahoo UK, Jones said that putting on the suit took a significant mental and physical toll. "It's such a drama putting that suit on mentally and physically," he stated. "You can't do anything all day, you can only drink through a straw."

Jones also criticized the original "X-Men: The Last Stand" film, calling it a "shambles." He claimed that his role as Juggernaut was "diluted" and did not match the character description he had initially signed on to play.

Despite his negative experience with the "X-Men" franchise, Jones expressed his love for the "Deadpool" films. "Deadpool's my favorite movie of all f***ing time more or less," he said. "I really wanted to do it, but they didn't have the budget to put me in the suit."

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is currently scheduled for release in theaters on July 26.

