Brittany Mahomes Gives This 'Serious' Reminder to Fellow Moms After Fracturing Her Back

Patrick Mahomes' wife calls herself 'a girl with a fractured back' in one of her latest social media posts while urging fellow moms to take care of their health.

Mar 7, 2024

AceShowbiz - Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared a message on her Instagram Story, urging her followers to prioritize their pelvic floor health, especially after childbirth.

She revealed that she had fractured her back, writing, "Just a daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously. From: A girl with a fractured back."

Brittany Mahomes has a message for fellow moms

Brittany and Patrick have two children together: 3-year-old Sterling Skye and 1-year-old Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. Despite her injury, she has been active since the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory in February, attending events with her husband and family.

Pelvic floor muscles support organs in the pelvis, including the bladder, bowel, and reproductive organs. Pregnancy and childbirth can impact these muscles significantly, making it crucial for new mothers to pay attention to their pelvic floor health.

Brittany's injury serves as a reminder of the importance of self-care and prioritizing health, especially after becoming a parent. While she did not disclose the specific cause of her fracture, she encouraged others to take care of their bodies to prevent similar issues.

Brittany's message was met with support and understanding from her followers, many of whom shared their own experiences with pelvic floor injuries. It highlights the growing awareness and importance of women's health, both during and after pregnancy.

