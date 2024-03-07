Rick Ross Reacts to Tyreek Hill Blasting Him for Filming His House Fire Instead of Helping

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Aston Martin Music' rapper is quick to respond after he was ripped by the Miami Dolphins wide receiver for filming his house fire instead of helping.

Mar 7, 2024

AceShowbiz - Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has severed ties with his neighbor, rapper Rick Ross, after Ross filmed Hill's house burning down and allegedly failed to assist or check on his well-being.

During an appearance on "The Pivot Podcast," Hill expressed his anger, saying, "[Ross] didn't even come over. You had the audacity to talk to a fireman instead of... You got my number, bruh. You get on Twitter, posting me all over Twitter. Like, after what me and my family went through? You're supposed to be the neighbor, the neighborhood hero."

According to reports, a child playing with a lighter accidentally set fire to Hill's mansion in Southwest Ranches, Florida, on January 3. Damages were estimated at $2.3 million.

Ross, who lives nearby, shared footage of the fire on Instagram, saying, "I had some Wingstop wings on the way... That's right across the street from one of my cribs. I ain't trippin'. As long as everybody's safe. That's more important..."

Hill's criticism prompted Ross to respond on Instagram, saying, "Tyreek Hill, I wasn't picking on you, homie. I wasn't picking on you at all. First of all, I'm assuming you're an all-pro, wealthy, great homeowners insurance, who's gonna get new porcelain floors, marble walls, pillars."

"So, it ain't nothing to pick on you about. More importantly, your beautiful mother and your family was straight. I didn't film none of them, homie. And let's not act like I'm the one that premiered the fire to the world. It was five helicopters circling over your crib, and my crib

Rick Ross responds to Tyreek Hill after he said he couldn’t vibe with him no more after he posted his house was on fire 👀 pic.twitter.com/iIUdKIDOw7 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) March 7, 2024

Firefighters brought the blaze under control within two hours, limiting the damage to the attic and roof. However, smoke damage made the house unrepairable. No one was harmed in the incident.

