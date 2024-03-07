Katy Perry Flaunts Derriere and G-String on Red Carpet at 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Fireworks' hitmaker shows a jaw-dropping racy look with a lace-up fire-engine dress that exposes her black thong and butts at the star-studded music event.

Mar 7, 2024

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry, 39, set hearts aflutter at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards with her provocative outfit. The singer flaunted her black thong underwear beneath a daring red lace-up skirt featuring a revealing back.

Paired with a matching corset top that showcased her cleavage and taut stomach, Perry's ensemble left little to the imagination. She also unveiled a new prosthetic butterfly tattoo adorning her back.

On Instagram, Perry shared a series of sizzling snaps of her racy look, including a close-up of the tattoo and a glimpse at the back of her skirt as someone tightened the laces. The caption read, "You're my butterfly, sugar, baby," referencing Crazy Town's 1999 hit.

Perry's appearance at the event comes after she reunited with Taylor Swift, 34. She recently attended Swift's Sydney concert and shared a photo with her on social media, demonstrating that their feud is a thing of the past.

The singer's outing also serves as a reminder of her departure from "American Idol" as she expressed her desire to pursue new music and explore the world.

You can share this post!