Rick Ross and Cristina Mackey Mocked by His Ex Pretty Vee Amid Breakup Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Aston Martin Music' emcee sparks speculation that he and Cristina have called it quits following his single behavior while partying in a club, prompting his other ex Pretty to troll them.

Mar 4, 2024

AceShowbiz - Rick Ross' former girlfriend Pretty Vee appears to have weighed in on his alleged short fling with Cristina Mackey. After rumors swirled that the couple may have called time on their relationship, his other ex has seemingly thrown shade at them.

Pretty trolled the supposed ex-couple via her Instagram Story on Sunday, March 3. She shared a black screen with a shrugging emoji. She did not provide any context to her post, but the timing seemed to indicate that it was in response to the split rumors.

After Hollywood Unlocked re-posted Pretty's Story on its own account, one user further trolled Rick and Cristina, who often flaunted one another on social media. "Should've just enjoyed the moment in private," they wrote with a laughing emoji. Another added, "All these women on here celebrating and laughing at someone's pain like y'all never been through anything with a man."

Rick and Pretty sparked the breakup speculation due to his single behavior in a club. The rapper was spotted partying with Soulja Boy over the weekend. In a video circulating online, he was seen dancing with pretty women surrounding him. Moreover, one woman rested her hand on the Maybach Music founder's shoulders, suggesting they may have been at the club together.

Meanwhile, Cristina recently shared a video of her at the gym. She appeared to be upset when Rozay's music played in the background. In an Instagram Live, the 27-year-old was discussing cheat meals when one of her rumored ex-boyfriend's songs began playing on the radio. As soon as the music started, she stopped mid-sentence, gave disappointing look and ended the live session.

During another moment in the live, the entrepreneur was answering questions from her followers. When she was allegedly asked whether or not she and Rick were still together, she simply responded, "Don't ask."

Rick and Cristina went public with their romance in December 2023 amid reports that he's having a child with another woman. Seemingly not bothered by the news, Cristina showed love to the 48-year-old emcee's alleged love child after Cierra Nichole debuted her baby girl on social media.

You can share this post!