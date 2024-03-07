 

Halle Bailey Surprises Fans With Snippet of New Single, Announces Release Date

On social media, the one half of musical duo Chloe x Halle reveals that she will be releasing her forthcoming single, titled 'In Your Hands', in a little over one week.

  • Mar 7, 2024

AceShowbiz - Halle Bailey might have put smiles on her fans' faces with her new music project. The one half of musical duo Chloe x Halle announced via social media that she has a new single, titled "In Your Hands", coming very soon.

On Wednesday, March 6, the 23-year-old songstress/actress made use of her Instagram account to share the exciting news. In her new post, she revealed details of the song, including its release date. She wrote in the caption, "You guys have asked for it, so i'll gladly give it to you [a sparkle emoji]. In your hands 3/15 presave now link in bio," adding a heartbroken emoji.

Not stopping there, Halle treated her followers to a snippet of the upcoming track. In the teaser, she sings, "Whenever you're down and suffering/ I promise that I'll be your only friend/ 'Cause I know that the demons come knockin'/ But we will never, ever let 'em in." She continues, "Don't let the world ruin it/ 'Cause you got one chance."

Halle continues, "All in your hands, in your hands/ The world is yours when I'm in it/ In your hands, in your hands/ You can't let go or you lose your chance/ 'Cause after me, you'll never fall in love again, la, la, la/ 'Cause after me, you'll never fall in love again, la, la, la."

Halle set the snippet as the background music of a video from her photoshoot with Essence magazine. In the clip, it could be seen that she was striking a number of poses in various outfits, including a red dress with matching veil and a navy blue gown.

In the wake of the announcement, many of Halle's fans showed their support for her. In the comments section of the post, one of them wrote, "The Bailey sisters aren't playing this year. Mind you we're only in March!! Let's gooo," referring to her sister Chloe Bailey. Another joined in, "Just flawless.. I can't wait to hear the rest of this record."

