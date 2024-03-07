 

JoJo Siwa Reacts to Billy Ray Cyrus Comparison After Looking Unrecognizable in Viral Video

The 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' star reveals that she doesn't mind being confused with the singer after being compared to other stars, including G Flip.

  • Mar 7, 2024

AceShowbiz - JoJo Siwa appeared to have taken comparisons between her and a famous star lightly. The content creator gave her reaction to a comment seemingly suggesting that she bears a resemblance to Billy Ray Cyrus after looking unrecognizable in a viral video.

On Saturday, March 2, the 20-year-old star made use of TikTok to upload a video, in which she responded to the hilarious comment that read, "Telling my kids this is Billy Ray Cyrus." In the clip, she could be heard saying, "The fact that this has 100,000 likes, but also that someone thinks it's an insult. Oh, me. That would mean that I'm Miley Cyrus' dad. I'll take it."

The video came shortly after JoJo released a clip on the same social media platform. In the footage, which she let out on Friday, March 1, it could be seen that she looked different with her all-black ensemble and hairstyle.

The "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" star was sporting a black tank top and a pair of body-fitted matching shorts. She accessorized herself with a gold chain necklace and a pair of gold-framed clear glasses as well as earrings. In addition, her long blonde tresses were seemingly styled into a ponytail.

In the clip, JoJo stated, "I got a question. If you could have one heaven phone call. This is a random heaven phone call, okay? Nothing serious. Who are you calling personally? I'm going to people in the Titanic submarine. The situation, that whole thing. I'm calling them. Who are you calling? What are we asking? Give me your take on this."

Instead of answering her question, many social media users were commenting on her unrecognizable appearance. Some of them hilariously confused her with other famous stars. In the comments section, one in particular wrote, "The obsession with G Flip is insane."

Another penned, "I thought this was Jake Paul." Meanwhile, a third stated, "Thought this was Joe Dirt," referring to a character in 2001 movie "Joe Dirt". A fourth, in the meantime, compared JoJo to "that one drunk guy at the party."

