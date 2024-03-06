 

K-Pop Fans Lambasted After Aespa's Karina Issues Apology for Dating Actor Lee Jae-wook

K-Pop Fans Lambasted After Aespa's Karina Issues Apology for Dating Actor Lee Jae-wook
Instagram
Celebrity

People take issue with the fact that the 23-year-old singer felt pressured to apologize for her romantic relationship with the 25-year-old actor, which was recently exposed to public.

  • Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - K-Pop community has been criticized after South Korean singer Karina issued an apology over dating actor Lee Jae-wook. The stans have been lambasted by social media users and fellow fans after the member of girl group Aespa had to apologize following recent reports about her romantic relationship.

In a handwritten letter that was published on Tuesday, March 5, the 23-year-old wrote in Korean, "Hello, this is Karina. I'm sorry for surprising and causing concern to my fans. I know many of you may have been disappointed, and I'm aware of the sadness recalling our shared moments brings. I deeply feel the regret and apologize for any hurt."

"I hope this letter conveys some of my feelings," she continued. "I write this with the sincere intention of expressing my apologies to the fans who have given me the warmest winter since my debut. I want to mend any wounds and continue to grow with you all."

"Thank you for understanding, and I promise to work hard and mature without disappointing you in the future," the idol added, before concluding, "Take care and let's meet again with a brighter image. I'm sorry and grateful."

Many have since sympathized with Karina and blasted K-Pop fans for making her issue the apology. "The kpop community scares me, their fans are so cringe. Imagine being a 23 year old woman in the 21st century apologizing for dating...," one person reacted on X, formerly Twitter.

Another declared, "The fact that she has to apologize... south korea, you are DONE. Kpop stans, yall/ we are DONE. I really thought everything would change after we witnessed what jennie [of BLACKPINK] had to go through."

  Editors' Pick

"The fact that she felt obligated to apologize for just being human or better yet an ADULT is crazy..some of these stans need to seek help," someone remarked. A confused person asked, "What's so wrong with dating someone? These people are so strange. They made her write an apology. They're overreacting."

Defending the star, another penned, "You don't need to apologize. She has the right to date anyone she wants!! Fans need to grow up." A fan added, "Mind you she's apologizing for just dating! Sometimes kpop sucks."

"This is actually crazy that she even has to apologize for dating someone. It's also crazy that her fans cannot accept who she chooses to date. How can you call yourself a true fan at all? Let Karina love who she wants, date as she please. This is honestly really sad," one other weighed in.

Another asked, "Why did she need to write an apology letter just for dating? That's ridiculous." Someone clapped back at the trolls, "She apologized so leave her alone," while one other claimed, "They mad bc she wasn't lesbian at end of day some gg stans are just a bunch of hypocrites."

Karina and Lee Jae-wook's relationship was first exposed to public in late February after Dispatch shared pictures of the two on several dates in Seoul. A source told the outlet that the pair might have fallen in love after they met each other at Prada Men's Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show in Milan in January.

The dating news was later confirmed by their respective agencies. SM Entertainment, which represents Karina's group, said in a statement at the time, "The two are now at the stage of getting to know each other."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tom Sandoval to Pay Ex Rachel Leviss to Avoid 'Huge Mess' Amid Her Lawsuit

TikToker Remi Bader Confirms Split From Keyveat Postell, Doesn't Regret Their Relationship
Latest News
JoJo Siwa Reacts to Billy Ray Cyrus Comparison After Looking Unrecognizable in Viral Video
  • Mar 07, 2024

JoJo Siwa Reacts to Billy Ray Cyrus Comparison After Looking Unrecognizable in Viral Video

Madonna Recalls 'Scary' Near-Death Experience During L.A. Concert
  • Mar 06, 2024

Madonna Recalls 'Scary' Near-Death Experience During L.A. Concert

Sharon Osbourne Explains Why She Appears Only Briefly on 'Celebrity Big Brother'
  • Mar 06, 2024

Sharon Osbourne Explains Why She Appears Only Briefly on 'Celebrity Big Brother'

K-Pop Fans Lambasted After Aespa's Karina Issues Apology for Dating Actor Lee Jae-wook
  • Mar 06, 2024

K-Pop Fans Lambasted After Aespa's Karina Issues Apology for Dating Actor Lee Jae-wook

Michael Gambon Hands Huge Amount of Fortune to Wife, Leaves Nothing to Mistress After He Died
  • Mar 06, 2024

Michael Gambon Hands Huge Amount of Fortune to Wife, Leaves Nothing to Mistress After He Died

Selena Gomez's BF Benny Blanco Shares What He Cooks for Her Often
  • Mar 06, 2024

Selena Gomez's BF Benny Blanco Shares What He Cooks for Her Often

Most Read
Heidi Klum Pairs Raunchy Outfit With Her Victoria's Secret Angel Wings in New Video
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-05 14:53:18

Heidi Klum Pairs Raunchy Outfit With Her Victoria's Secret Angel Wings in New Video

Usher Raises Eyebrows by Visiting Russell Simmons Amid Concerns About His Involvement With Diddy

Usher Raises Eyebrows by Visiting Russell Simmons Amid Concerns About His Involvement With Diddy

Serena Williams Defended by Fans After Mocked Over Unrecognizable Appearance

Serena Williams Defended by Fans After Mocked Over Unrecognizable Appearance

Taylor Swift Cancels Meet-and-Greets to Get Ample Break After She Looks Sick on Stage

Taylor Swift Cancels Meet-and-Greets to Get Ample Break After She Looks Sick on Stage

DDG Fires Back at Podcaster Elijah Schaffer for Calling Halle Bailey 'Ugly' and Likening Her to E.T.

DDG Fires Back at Podcaster Elijah Schaffer for Calling Halle Bailey 'Ugly' and Likening Her to E.T.

Meek Mill Hires Private Investigator After He's Rumored Sleeping With Diddy

Meek Mill Hires Private Investigator After He's Rumored Sleeping With Diddy

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson Cozy Up in Paris Amid Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree's First PDA

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson Cozy Up in Paris Amid Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree's First PDA

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Look 'Madly in Love' on Her 41st Birthday Celebration in Mexico

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Look 'Madly in Love' on Her 41st Birthday Celebration in Mexico

Jessica Simpson's Marriage to Eric Johnson Rocked by Financial Strain

Jessica Simpson's Marriage to Eric Johnson Rocked by Financial Strain