 

'Young Sheldon' Spin-Off Series Centering on Georgie and Mandy Greenlit on CBS

Warner Bros/Bill Inoshita
TV

The network has announced it has ordered the spin-off to series and it will see Montana Jordan and Emily Osment reprising their roles as Georgie and Mandy respectively.

  • Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - "The Big Bang Theory" universe continues to expand. On Tuesday, March 5, CBS announced that it's greenlit a spin-off series of "Young Sheldon" that will see Montana Jordan and Emily Osment reprising their roles as Georgie and Mandy respectively.

Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland, who are the masterminds of "The Big Bang Theory" and "Young Sheldon", create the new series. The new multi-camera show is set to follow Georgie and Mandy as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage.

Georgie has been one of the main characters on "Young Sheldon" from the start. Meanwhile, Mandy first appeared in its fifth season. The two started dating after they met at Meemaw's laundromat. Their romance wasn't always an easy journey and after a series of twists and turns the pair welcomed their daughter, Constance. She later accepted his proposal in season 6.

"It has been a privilege to spend the last seven years with Sheldon and the Cooper family and now this wonderful journey will continue with Georgie and Mandy," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, in a statement.

She continued, "Chuck and both Steves have done a masterful job developing these characters and entertaining generations of fans with relatable, heartwarming stories brought to life by Montana and Emily. We eagerly look forward to the next chapter in this beloved universe."

"Young Sheldon", meanwhile, is currently airing its seventh and final season. Starring Iain Armitage as the younger version of Sheldon Cooper, the show will conclude its story with back-to-back episodes on May 16.

Executive producers Holland, Molaro and Lorre said in a joint statement in November 2023, "Being able to tell the origin of Sheldon Cooper, and expanding the story to include the entire Cooper family has been a wonderful experience." They went on to express gratitude "to our fans for embracing this chapter of the Coopers these past six seasons, and on behalf of the entire 'Young Sheldon' family, we're excited to share this final season with you."

