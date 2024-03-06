Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid to Go Public With Their Romance at Oscars 2024

Cover Images/Dave Starbuck/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The 'Maestro' star is expected to be joined by his new girlfriend at the upcoming Academy Awards as they have become increasingly public with their relationship.

AceShowbiz - According to Page Six, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are preparing to publicly acknowledge their relationship at the Oscars. Cooper, nominated for "Maestro", is expected to attend the Vanity Fair party with Hadid.

The couple has kept a low profile since starting their relationship in October 2023 but are reportedly heating up. Hadid is expected to join Cooper at Oscar after-parties although she may not walk the red carpet with him. Cooper's signature Oscars date is his mother, Gloria Campano.

Hadid has met Campano who has been spotted wearing sneakers from Hadid's Guest in Residence line. Hadid has also made a fashionable mark on Cooper, who has been seen wearing her brand's clothing.

Despite Cooper's Oscar nominations, he has never won. This year, he is nominated for Best Actor and his co-star Carey Mulligan is nominated for Best Actress.

Hadid and Cooper's romance has been budding since October 2023 when they were first spotted on a dinner date in New York City. The two have been spotted together since then but have kept their relationship out of the spotlight. They have been seen on breakfast dates, at a Golden Globes after-party, and even supporting Cooper's appearance at a Philly cheesesteak food truck.

According to sources, Gigi's ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik and Bradley's ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk are supportive of their new relationship.

Hadid and Cooper's relationship status was solidified when they were photographed driving into New York City together after a weekend getaway. They both wore casual clothes, and Cooper was seen dropping the model off at her apartment.

Sources claimed the new couple has been using pal Taylor Swift's Rhode Island mansion for their private getaways.

