Bradley Cooper Loves Walking Around Naked at Home

The 49-year-old 'Maestro' director is 'quite comfortable' wearing no clothes at home as the father of one grew up with a parent who was 'always nude' in their house.

Feb 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Bradley Cooper feels "totally" fine walking around naked at home. The "Maestro" actor-and-director grew up with a father who was "always nude" in their house so he has a very relaxed approach to wearing clothes behind closed doors.

"Me too," Bradley said when appearing on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast after the host said his family were "naked all the time."

"And by the way, I was like that. Not with my mom but with my dad. My dad was always nude, always took showers with him," Bradley added. Dax asked, "And you're quite comfortable nude?" His guest replied, "Totally."

The 49-year-old actor also revealed he and six-year-old daughter Lea - who he has with former partner Irina Shayk - regularly chat while he is on the toilet.

Bradley made the admission after Dax told how his and wife Kristen Bell's daughters Lincoln, 10, and Delta, nine, regularly "file in" to the bathroom to talk during his "poopy time."

The "Nightmare Alley" actor laughed, "My bedroom is, the bathtub and toilet and bed are all in the same room. It's 24/7, dude! There are no doors. ... The stairs go up and it's all one floor."

Dax then asked, "Do you find that your daughter doesn't care at all?" Bradley replied, "Yeah, no, no. We talk where I'm on the toilet, she's in the bathtub; that's sort of the go-to."

But despite growing up in a house indifferent to nudity, Bradley admitted he wouldn't have had such intimate chats with his own dad Charles, who died of cancer in 2011.

Dax asked, "Great biological question surrounding this, Is it your genes that makes you not care? Or is it just the nurture of it all? It's insane that they don't care." Bradley said, "Here's what's interesting. I didn't grow up that way. At all. I don't think I ever saw my father on the toilet until he got sick. Like, ever in my life."

