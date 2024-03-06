 

Lala Kent Takes a Dig at Ex Randall Emmett After Using Sperm Donor for Second Child

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star takes a subtle jab at her former fiance after opting to use a sperm donor to conceive her second child amid their custody battle.

AceShowbiz - Lala Kent, star of "Vanderpump Rules", recently announced the joyous news that she is expecting her second child. The revelation comes amid her ongoing custody battle with her former fiance, Randall Emmett.

Kent has chosen to use a sperm donor to conceive her second child. She has been open about her decision, explaining that she wants to maintain full control over her children's upbringing and avoid the challenges of co-parenting with Emmett.

"The best part about my baby daddy is that he does not exist," she quipped. "I have been pretty open about wanting to really have full control of - I guess not my child, but having them around me all the time."

The sperm donor was carefully selected through the California Cryobank, with Kent prioritizing physical compatibility with herself and her daughter, Ocean. The sperm bank provides access to information about the donor's identity to the child upon reaching adulthood.

Kent and Emmett's relationship has been tumultuous since their breakup in 2021. Emmett has been accused of numerous infidelities and is facing legal issues. Kent has been vocal about her disdain for Emmett, stating that she believes he is not a good person. The custody battle has been ongoing, and Kent has expressed pessimism about reaching a resolution anytime soon.

In the past, Kent has relied on her mother and brother for support in raising Ocean. She has described her family as a "pod of orcas" where love and support are abundant. Kent believes that her children will be surrounded by positive influences and that the term "dad" should be earned through honor and respect.

Despite her current challenges, Kent remains optimistic about her future. She believes that her children will have a strong and supportive upbringing and that she will find love again. She is determined to protect her children from any negative experiences and to give them the best possible life.

