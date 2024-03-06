Michael Strahan's Daughter Landed in ER After Chemotherapy Amid Brain Cancer Battle

ABC/Heidi Gutman Celebrity

Isabella Strahan has detailed her health struggle, recalling that she was hospitalized following her first chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor.

AceShowbiz - Michael Strahan's 19-year-old daughter, Isabella Strahan, continues to update fans on her battle with medulloblastoma, a malignant brain tumor she was diagnosed with in October 2023.

In her latest YouTube vlog, Isabella explained that she was hospitalized for "three or four days" due to a fever after her first chemotherapy treatment. While there, she received her first blood transfusion and an MRI of her eyes. She also had her chemo port cleaned, but ended up back in the hospital hours later with another fever.

"This is the worst fever I think I've had," Isabella said. "I don't feel as horrible as I did the first time. I just have a really bad headache so I thought nothing of it and now we're in the ER. I don't feel great. I don't feel horrible. I've felt worse but I don't feel good. I feel like I can barely walk now."

Michael Strahan addressed Isabella's setback on "Good Morning America", saying it has been "tough" to watch her go through it. "She's fighting through," he said. "It is tough to see her go through it, but I know she's a tough young lady and she's going to make it through it."

Isabella has also shared that her energy levels and mobility have "declined" since her initial hospitalization. Despite the challenges, she remains positive and has found support in documenting her journey on YouTube.

