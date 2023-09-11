Eddie Murphy Meets His Ex-Wife Nicole's Boyfriend at Son Myles' Wedding

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

Not only he's happily reuniting with his former wife, but also the comedian is all smiles when posing with the actress and her boyfriend during the nuptials of their son and his longtime love Carly Fink.

AceShowbiz - Eddie Murphy couldn't miss the wedding of his son Myles Murphy. The actor/comedian was there when his son, whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole Murphy, tied the knot with his longtime partner Carly Fink.

The wedding, which took place in Beverly Hills on Saturday, September 9, reunited Eddie and his ex-wife, who brought along her mystery boyfriend. The two men appear to get along just fine as they were all smiles when posing together with Nicole in one of the pictures she shared via Instagram on Sunday.

Nicole looked pretty in a slick pink satin dress with a plunging neckline. Eddie donned a black shirt and suit with a dark blue tie, while her current man looked dapper in a white shirt and dark suit. Both men wore dark sunglasses.

Nicole also posed with the groom, who looked neat in a tuxedo by Dion Julian Lattimore for Knotstandard with a bow tie, according to PEOPLE. His new wife looked elegant in a white wedding gown designed by Enzoani with a long veil. The couple was joined by their 4-year-old daughter when they made their entry to the wedding reception venue.

"Congratulations to my son Myles & now his beautiful wife Carly," Nicole captioned the snaps from the intimate ceremony. She gushed, "The wedding was stunning. proud of you two ….. One big happy family."

Myles proposed to Carly in July 2022. In a video shared by Carly on Instagram, Myles could be seen getting down on one knee while the three were aboard a boat as their daughter looked on. She then showed off her engagement ring featuring an oval-cut diamond.

The pair welcomed their daughter in 2019, making Eddie a first-time grandparent. He and Nicole share four other children together, Bria, Shayne, Zola and Bella. He is also a father to five other children, including sons Eric, Christian, daughter Angel whom he has with ex-Spice Girls member Melanie Brown a.k.a. Mel B and a 4-year-old son whom he welcomed with Australian model Paige Butcher in November 2018.

