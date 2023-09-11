 

Eddie Murphy Meets His Ex-Wife Nicole's Boyfriend at Son Myles' Wedding

Eddie Murphy Meets His Ex-Wife Nicole's Boyfriend at Son Myles' Wedding
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

Not only he's happily reuniting with his former wife, but also the comedian is all smiles when posing with the actress and her boyfriend during the nuptials of their son and his longtime love Carly Fink.

  • Sep 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Eddie Murphy couldn't miss the wedding of his son Myles Murphy. The actor/comedian was there when his son, whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole Murphy, tied the knot with his longtime partner Carly Fink.

The wedding, which took place in Beverly Hills on Saturday, September 9, reunited Eddie and his ex-wife, who brought along her mystery boyfriend. The two men appear to get along just fine as they were all smiles when posing together with Nicole in one of the pictures she shared via Instagram on Sunday.

Nicole looked pretty in a slick pink satin dress with a plunging neckline. Eddie donned a black shirt and suit with a dark blue tie, while her current man looked dapper in a white shirt and dark suit. Both men wore dark sunglasses.

Nicole also posed with the groom, who looked neat in a tuxedo by Dion Julian Lattimore for Knotstandard with a bow tie, according to PEOPLE. His new wife looked elegant in a white wedding gown designed by Enzoani with a long veil. The couple was joined by their 4-year-old daughter when they made their entry to the wedding reception venue.

  Editors' Pick

"Congratulations to my son Myles & now his beautiful wife Carly," Nicole captioned the snaps from the intimate ceremony. She gushed, "The wedding was stunning. proud of you two ….. One big happy family."

Myles proposed to Carly in July 2022. In a video shared by Carly on Instagram, Myles could be seen getting down on one knee while the three were aboard a boat as their daughter looked on. She then showed off her engagement ring featuring an oval-cut diamond.

The pair welcomed their daughter in 2019, making Eddie a first-time grandparent. He and Nicole share four other children together, Bria, Shayne, Zola and Bella. He is also a father to five other children, including sons Eric, Christian, daughter Angel whom he has with ex-Spice Girls member Melanie Brown a.k.a. Mel B and a 4-year-old son whom he welcomed with Australian model Paige Butcher in November 2018.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Zach Bryan Tops Billboard 200 for 2 Weeks With Self-Titled Album

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: David and Sheila Say Goodbye in Heartbreaking Moment

Related Posts
Eddie Murphy Insists He Loves Will Smith and Chris Rock After Dissing Them at Golden Globes 2023

Eddie Murphy Insists He Loves Will Smith and Chris Rock After Dissing Them at Golden Globes 2023

Golden Globes 2023: Cecil B. DeMille Honoree Eddie Murphy Takes a Jab at Will Smith in His Speech

Golden Globes 2023: Cecil B. DeMille Honoree Eddie Murphy Takes a Jab at Will Smith in His Speech

Eddie Murphy to Receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globes 2023

Eddie Murphy to Receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globes 2023

Eddie Murphy Ordered to Pay Mel B $35K in Child Support

Eddie Murphy Ordered to Pay Mel B $35K in Child Support

Latest News
Ed Sheeran to Launch His Own Range of Loop Pedals
  • Sep 11, 2023

Ed Sheeran to Launch His Own Range of Loop Pedals

Offset Insists on Keeping His Michael Jackson Tattoo Despite Cardi B's Complaint
  • Sep 11, 2023

Offset Insists on Keeping His Michael Jackson Tattoo Despite Cardi B's Complaint

Lizzo Dragged Over Another Twerking Video Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit
  • Sep 11, 2023

Lizzo Dragged Over Another Twerking Video Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Tom Brady Goes Emotional During New England Patriots Halftime Ceremony With His Kids
  • Sep 11, 2023

Tom Brady Goes Emotional During New England Patriots Halftime Ceremony With His Kids

Lil Nas X Still Lives 'Normal Life' Despite Fame
  • Sep 11, 2023

Lil Nas X Still Lives 'Normal Life' Despite Fame

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: David and Sheila Say Goodbye in Heartbreaking Moment
  • Sep 11, 2023

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: David and Sheila Say Goodbye in Heartbreaking Moment

Most Read
Lady GaGa and Michael Polansky Caught Enjoying Las Vegas Night Out Months After Alleged Breakup
Celebrity

Lady GaGa and Michael Polansky Caught Enjoying Las Vegas Night Out Months After Alleged Breakup

Britney Spears Drops F-Bomb While Declaring Her Single Status

Britney Spears Drops F-Bomb While Declaring Her Single Status

Lil' Kim's Unrecognizable Appearance on Ebony Cover Drives Fans Mad

Lil' Kim's Unrecognizable Appearance on Ebony Cover Drives Fans Mad

T.I. and Tiny Slammed After Their Son King Harris Pays Homeless Man to Do the 'One Chip Challenge'

T.I. and Tiny Slammed After Their Son King Harris Pays Homeless Man to Do the 'One Chip Challenge'

Blueface Insists He Is Not Gay After Male TikToker Falsely Claims They Were Dating

Blueface Insists He Is Not Gay After Male TikToker Falsely Claims They Were Dating

Miley Cyrus' Brother Trace Blames His Famous Surname for Hindering His Success

Miley Cyrus' Brother Trace Blames His Famous Surname for Hindering His Success

Anson Williams Insists Love Has 'No Age limit' Following His Wedding at Age 73

Anson Williams Insists Love Has 'No Age limit' Following His Wedding at Age 73

This Is Why Rihanna Picked Out Floral Name for Her Second Son

This Is Why Rihanna Picked Out Floral Name for Her Second Son

Kristin Cavallari Regains Control of Her Narrative With Her Podcast

Kristin Cavallari Regains Control of Her Narrative With Her Podcast