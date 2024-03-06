Jamie Foxx Set to Detail His Mysterious Health Scare in His Stand-Up

Cover Images/PAPIX/INSTARimages.com Celebrity

Recently, the Oscar winner also teased his return to stand-up comedy after he stayed out of the public eye due to 'medical complications' that left him hospitalized.

AceShowbiz - Jamie Foxx is ready to address his health issues. The Oscar-winning star shared during his appearance at the African American Film Critics Association awards luncheon on Sunday, March 3 that he's planning to talk about it in stand-up.

"Everybody wants to know what happened, and I'm going to tell you what happened, but I gotta do it in my way," Jamie said in a video of the speech. "I'm gonna do it in a funny way."

The "Django Unchained" actor further suggested that he would share these details "on stage" after returning to his "stand-up roots." He noted, "I'll tell you in my way."

Recently, he made use of his Instagram account to [U=/news/view/00220567.htmltease[u] his return to stand-up comedy after he stayed out of the public eye from April to December 2023 due to "medical complication" that left him hospitalized. In the post, Jamie shared a video of him impersonating Prince.

"PRINCE singing the 'Brady Bunch' theme song was a moment," the comedian said. "I'm planning on bringing more moments. Going to get on somebody's stage somewhere near you. I got some jokes, and a story to tell."

The comedy clip was taken from Jamie's 2002 HBO special "I Might Need Security". It showed the "In Living Color" actor joking about what the theme song to the 1970s sitcom "The Brady Bunch" would sound like if Prince had sung the tune.

Jamie has yet to share details of the health scare, but he did give fans update on his condition back in July. "I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through," the "They Cloned Tyrone" star said. "I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."

He later thanked his sister Deidra Dixon and daughter Corinne Foxx, God and medical professionals for saving his life. "I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way… And y'all know they kept it airtight, didn't let nothing out. They protected me and that's what I hope that everyone could have and moments like these," he said. "I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well, but I'm coming back. I'm able to work."

