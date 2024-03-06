 

Jamie Foxx Set to Detail His Mysterious Health Scare in His Stand-Up

Jamie Foxx Set to Detail His Mysterious Health Scare in His Stand-Up
Cover Images/PAPIX/INSTARimages.com
Celebrity

Recently, the Oscar winner also teased his return to stand-up comedy after he stayed out of the public eye due to 'medical complications' that left him hospitalized.

  • Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jamie Foxx is ready to address his health issues. The Oscar-winning star shared during his appearance at the African American Film Critics Association awards luncheon on Sunday, March 3 that he's planning to talk about it in stand-up.

"Everybody wants to know what happened, and I'm going to tell you what happened, but I gotta do it in my way," Jamie said in a video of the speech. "I'm gonna do it in a funny way."

The "Django Unchained" actor further suggested that he would share these details "on stage" after returning to his "stand-up roots." He noted, "I'll tell you in my way."

  Editors' Pick

Recently, he made use of his Instagram account to [U=/news/view/00220567.htmltease[u] his return to stand-up comedy after he stayed out of the public eye from April to December 2023 due to "medical complication" that left him hospitalized. In the post, Jamie shared a video of him impersonating Prince.

"PRINCE singing the 'Brady Bunch' theme song was a moment," the comedian said. "I'm planning on bringing more moments. Going to get on somebody's stage somewhere near you. I got some jokes, and a story to tell."

The comedy clip was taken from Jamie's 2002 HBO special "I Might Need Security". It showed the "In Living Color" actor joking about what the theme song to the 1970s sitcom "The Brady Bunch" would sound like if Prince had sung the tune.

Jamie has yet to share details of the health scare, but he did give fans update on his condition back in July. "I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through," the "They Cloned Tyrone" star said. "I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."

He later thanked his sister Deidra Dixon and daughter Corinne Foxx, God and medical professionals for saving his life. "I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way… And y'all know they kept it airtight, didn't let nothing out. They protected me and that's what I hope that everyone could have and moments like these," he said. "I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well, but I'm coming back. I'm able to work."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kanye West Rebrands Donda Academy, Moves to New Building

Kate Moss' Resemblance to Model Denise Ohnana Leaves Fans in Shock
Related Posts
Jamie Foxx Teases Stand-Up Comeback After Mystery Illness

Jamie Foxx Teases Stand-Up Comeback After Mystery Illness

Jamie Foxx to Film All His Parts in 'Back in Action' Without Stunt Double

Jamie Foxx to Film All His Parts in 'Back in Action' Without Stunt Double

Jamie Foxx Spotted on 'Back in Action' Set With Cameron Diaz Nearly a Year After Health Scare

Jamie Foxx Spotted on 'Back in Action' Set With Cameron Diaz Nearly a Year After Health Scare

Jamie Foxx Gets Emotional Over Daughter's New Engagement

Jamie Foxx Gets Emotional Over Daughter's New Engagement

Latest News
'Rebel Moon' Star Sofia Boutella Heartbroken by Movie's Negative Reviews
  • Mar 06, 2024

'Rebel Moon' Star Sofia Boutella Heartbroken by Movie's Negative Reviews

Nicole Murphy Goes Silent on Instagram After Boyfriend Warren Braithwaite Dies From Cancer
  • Mar 06, 2024

Nicole Murphy Goes Silent on Instagram After Boyfriend Warren Braithwaite Dies From Cancer

Miley Cyrus' Mom Hired Security Guard to Block Daughter Noah From Her Wedding With Dominic Purcell
  • Mar 06, 2024

Miley Cyrus' Mom Hired Security Guard to Block Daughter Noah From Her Wedding With Dominic Purcell

This 'Real Housewives' Star Sparks Dating Rumor With Mary-Kate Olsen's Ex-Husband
  • Mar 06, 2024

This 'Real Housewives' Star Sparks Dating Rumor With Mary-Kate Olsen's Ex-Husband

Jamie Foxx Set to Detail His Mysterious Health Scare in His Stand-Up
  • Mar 06, 2024

Jamie Foxx Set to Detail His Mysterious Health Scare in His Stand-Up

Jessica Simpson's Marriage to Eric Johnson Rocked by Financial Strain
  • Mar 06, 2024

Jessica Simpson's Marriage to Eric Johnson Rocked by Financial Strain

Most Read
Travis Kelce Relaxing in Philadelphia While Girlfriend Taylor Swift Performing in Singapore
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-04 04:14:26

Travis Kelce Relaxing in Philadelphia While Girlfriend Taylor Swift Performing in Singapore

Usher Raises Eyebrows by Visiting Russell Simmons Amid Concerns About His Involvement With Diddy

Usher Raises Eyebrows by Visiting Russell Simmons Amid Concerns About His Involvement With Diddy

Megan Thee Stallion Strolls Around Japan in Abs-Baring Outfit

Megan Thee Stallion Strolls Around Japan in Abs-Baring Outfit

Sydney Sweeney Puts on Leggy Display in Mini Dress at 'SNL' After-Party

Sydney Sweeney Puts on Leggy Display in Mini Dress at 'SNL' After-Party

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Rocks Surprising Look After Dad Slams Her 'Trashy' Style

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Rocks Surprising Look After Dad Slams Her 'Trashy' Style

Heidi Klum Pairs Raunchy Outfit With Her Victoria's Secret Angel Wings in New Video

Heidi Klum Pairs Raunchy Outfit With Her Victoria's Secret Angel Wings in New Video

Julia Fox Opts for Risque Jumpsuit and Sparkling Face Paint at Mugler Show Amid Paris Fashion Week

Julia Fox Opts for Risque Jumpsuit and Sparkling Face Paint at Mugler Show Amid Paris Fashion Week

Barry Keoghan Cheers on Sabrina Carpenter at Taylor Swift's Concert in Singapore Amid Dating Rumors

Barry Keoghan Cheers on Sabrina Carpenter at Taylor Swift's Concert in Singapore Amid Dating Rumors

Miley Cyrus 'Confronts' Mom Tish About Drama With Sister Noah as She Was Previously Unaware of It

Miley Cyrus 'Confronts' Mom Tish About Drama With Sister Noah as She Was Previously Unaware of It