Kate Moss Claims She Only Smokes Occasionally After Looking Unrecognizable on Cigarette Break

After appearing unrecognizable on a cigarette break during a family day out, the model does not shy away from admitting in a new interview that she has not stopped smoking yet.

Sep 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kate Moss claimed she only smokes "occasionally." After appearing unrecognizable on a cigarette break during a family day out, the model, who won the Special Recognition Award at the 2013 British Fashion Awards, did not shy away from admitting that she has not stopped smoking.

In an interview published on Saturday, September 23, the 49-year-old supermodel opened up about her current stage in smoking. Speaking to The Sunday Times, she admitted, "I still smoke occasionally. I've heard that when you stop, you can really tell [by your skin]. But I have not stopped … yet."

Kate, who will be turning 50 years old in January 2024, was in denial when she received a question about her upcoming birthday. She joked, "I am not turning 50." She went on to say, "No. I'm not thinking about it." On the reason why, she pointed out, "I do not feel 50."

During the chat, Kate also talked about going out late at night. "I'm not really into it. I do get Fomo [fear of missing out] sometimes, like, 'Oh I wish I'd gone to that or was hanging out with everybody,' " she shared. "When I do go out I leave at midnight, that's my cut-off. I've seen everyone, everyones talked sense. After that [time], people start repeating themselves. So then I go home."

Kate's revelation that she only has a cigarette occasionally came after she appeared unrecognizable in recent smoking photos. Earlier in September, she was pictured taking a cigarette break during lunch with her family members at Cecconi's restaurant in the Mayfair neighborhood, London. She was seen putting the cigarette in front of her mouth while having a conversation with her family outside the venue.

Kate previously revealed that she has been taking care of herself and has received the benefit of her new habit. Speaking to the Evening Standard for an interview published in October 2022, she exclaimed, "I think I'm the happiest I've ever been." She elaborated, "Really, when I started to take care of myself, things began to change. They say that self-care is part of self-love."

"My happy place was being on a dance floor, that was my absolute idea of happiness. I still love being on the dance floor, but now I want to wake up feeling fresh," she continued. "I want to wake up and do Pilates or yoga. I love the mornings. Looking forward to getting up in the morning is quite new to me and I do get genuinely excited about it, that the day ahead of me is full of things to do."

