Shannen Doherty Reveals How Her Feud With Jennie Garth on 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Set Started

90210 Productions TV

In a new episode of her podcast 'Let's Be Clear', the 52-year-old 'Charmed' alum recalls the time when she had a heated argument with Jennie on the set of the hit television series.

Mar 5, 2024

AceShowbiz - Shannen Doherty gave insight into her off-screen relationship with Jennie Garth. In a new episode of her podcast "Let's Be Clear", Shannen recalled the time when she had a heated argument with Jennie on the set of "Beverly Hills, 90210".

"I recall when tension started happening on the set and it was always awesome to me that the boys got along so well," the 52-year-old actress told fellow "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum Brian Austin Green. "You guys were always very supportive of each other and congratulating each other and it wasn't necessarily the same with the girls."

Brian then responded, "Let's just say it wasn't the same with the girls instead of, it wasn't always necessarily the same. 'Cause I feel like you're sugarcoating that situation a little bit … I remember it got really rough and competitive for you all."

He continued saying it was "not an easy situation to watch," noting that fellow cast member Ian Ziering once had to intervene when "a fight" between Shannen and Jennie broke out. "I remember at one point when there was a fight out front and Ian and I were there," he shared. "And so, we were the two that stepped into, kind of, the middle of it to keep it from escalating."

According to Shannen, their tension started with a prank. "What's really funny about that fight that was between myself and Jennie, and it started - I don't know if you remember why it started - she was doing, she was calling it 'Pants Down Day' where she would pull the pants on some of the crew members in a funny way but some of them were getting pretty annoyed with it," she recalled.

"And then I reversed it and I said, 'Skirt up day'," she further revealed. "And she always wore the men's Calvin Klein boxer shorts under her clothes. So I didn't think it was that big of a deal. And so I did 'Skirt Up Day' and oh, my God, she lost it on me and I was just not in the mood to back down."

This wasn't the first time Shannen addressed her feud with Jennie. "I have felt misunderstood my whole life," Doherty told PEOPLE back in 2019. "The only difference is that now I'm okay with it. But there have been moments where we've been able to talk about things."

"Somebody had a problem with me being late, but perhaps they didn't know I was late because my dad was in the hospital, or maybe because I was in a horrible marriage," she added. "I didn't share, or I wasn't asked. I'm not saying it was all a misunderstanding, but a large portion of it was a misunderstanding."

You can share this post!