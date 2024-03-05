 

'Freaky Friday' Sequel Is 'Happening' With Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Returning

In an interview with Andy Cohen, the 'Mean Girls' star confirms that a sequel to the 2003 body-swap comedy is in the works and that both she and Curtis are 'excited.'

  • Mar 5, 2024

AceShowbiz - Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are going to return for a new "Freaky Friday" movie. Following rumors about a potential sequel, the 37-year-old actress has confirmed that a follow-up to the 2003 movie is indeed "happening."

"It is," the "Mean Girls" star said on SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live" on Monday, March 4 when asked about reports about the sequel. "I don't want to say too much," she cautiously added.

The mother of one kept her lips sealed when asked about a timeline for the upcoming movie. "I won't say that yet," she replied, before sharing that she and Curtis are "both excited." She further confirmed Curtis' involvement in the sequel as she added, "I'm gonna speak for Jamie."

Rumors about the sequel started circulating in February 2023, when Curtis posted a photo of her and Lohan on Instagram with the caption, "It's Friday. I'm just sayin! Freaky fingers crossed!"

In an interview with Variety at the Producers Guild Awards in the same month, the Oscar winner expressed confidence as saying, "It's going to happen." She added, "Without saying there's anything officially happening, I'm looking at you in this moment and saying, 'Of course it's going to happen.' It's going to happen."

Later, in an interview with The New York Times published in May 2023, both Curtis and Lohan confirmed that they are open to reprising their roles as a mother and daughter duo. "As I went around the world with 'Halloween Ends', people wanted to know if there was going to be another 'Freaky Friday'. Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there's a movie to be made,' " Curtis said.

"Jamie and I are both open to that, so we're leaving it in the hands that be," added Lohan, who recently made a cameo in the "Mean Girls (2024)" musical. "We would only make something that people would absolutely adore."

The outlet additionally reported that Elyse Hollander was penning the script of the sequel for Disney.

