 

Lala Kent Admits She Chose Her Sperm Donor 'Based on Looks'

The 'Vanderpump Rules' member dishes on how she picked out the sperm donor for her second child, explaining why the physical appearance is very important to her.

  • Mar 5, 2024

AceShowbiz - "Vanderpump Rules" star Lala Kent has revealed her pregnancy with her second child, conceived through intrauterine insemination (IUI) with a sperm donor. She announced the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of her daughter, Ocean, embracing her baby bump.

Kent, who recently split from ex-fiance Randall Emmett, has been open about her decision to have another child without a romantic partner. She explained on her podcast, "Give Them Lala," that she chose a donor "based on looks," adding, "I also didn't need them to be extremely smart because I'm not."

After finding a donor who "felt like my baby daddy," Kent underwent IUI and became pregnant on her first try. She expressed surprise at the speed of her pregnancy, saying, "I thought I had a little bit more time to sink into like [becoming a mom again]."

In selecting the donor, Kent prioritized the child's physical resemblance to herself and Ocean. "I just wanted to eliminate any sort of toughness for them," she said, "because the world is already tough when you come from a totally normal family." Kent also explained that she chose a donor whose favorite song and poem had to do with the ocean, creating a subtle connection to her ex-fiance's name, Randall Emmett.

Kent's pregnancy announcement was met with support from her pals including Scheana Shay, Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, Ariana Madix, and Katie Maloney. Randall Emmett's ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, also congratulated Kent.

