 

Brittany Cartwright Ditches Jax Taylor's Last Name on Instagram Following Split

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star has deleted her estranged husband's last name from her social media bio after they called it quits and she moved out of their home.

  • Mar 5, 2024

AceShowbiz - Brittany Cartwright, 35, has removed her married last name, Cauchi, from her Instagram profile, signaling a further strain in her relationship with Jax Taylor, whose real name is Jason Michael Cauchi.

Cartwright and Taylor, 44, announced their separation last week after four years of marriage. Cartwright confirmed the news on her podcast, "When Reality Hits," stating she had moved out for her mental health.

Despite Taylor initially claiming they were living in their home together, Cartwright later clarified that they were not back together. "I think that me moving out and taking space to figure out if this is what I want is like the best situation for me right now," she said.

The couple met in 2015 and welcomed their son, Cruz, in 2021. Cartwright expressed her love for Taylor but emphasized her need to prioritize her own and her son's well-being. "Listen, I love Jax so much, I really do, and I want the best for me and for my son at this point," she said.

Cartwright and Taylor have shared their ups and downs on their reality show, "Vanderpump Rules". The latest development in their relationship has sparked speculation about the future of their marriage.

