 

Kyle Richards Gets Cowgirl Hat Tattoo Amid Morgan Wade Romance Rumors

Cover Images/Faye's Vision
The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star has set tongues wagging after flaunting her new tattoo believed to be an ode to her rumored girlfriend, country music star Morgan Wade.

  • Mar 5, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kyle Richards has unveiled a new cowgirl hat tattoo following persistent rumors linking her to country music star Morgan Wade. Amid speculation that "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star and Wade were planning to make their relationship public, Richards took to social media to deny the allegations.

"That blind item is not about me," she stated during an Amazon Live session. "So, I wonder who it is. Now you have me curious."

The rumors stem from a blind item emailed to DeuxMoi, which hinted at a younger country singer planning to reveal a romance with an older woman on a prestigious magazine cover. Many speculated that the item referred to Richards and Wade.

Meanwhile, Richards has been spotted in matching outfits with Wade, further fueling dating rumors. The pair recently stepped out in Los Angeles wearing black hoodies and hot pink sneakers.

"We are still dealing with our marriage," her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, said on a podcast. "It's been a difficult year. But we've had an amazing 26 years."

Despite the marriage troubles, Richards and Umansky have remained close. They were seen supporting Mauricio on "Dancing with the Stars", and Richards often shares photos of their family life on Instagram.

"We are very, very close friends," Richards said of her relationship with Wade. "When I see these things [online], I'm like, if she didn't have all those tattoos, people would not say that."

Richards' new cowgirl hat tattoo adds to her collection of matching tattoos and rings with Wade. The reality star has also admitted that she would consider dating a woman in the future.

