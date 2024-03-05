Michael McIntyre Rushed to Hospital for Emergency Surgery

Netflix Celebrity

The British comedian has decided to call off his comedy gig as he needs to take a break to go to hospital and undergo a procedure to remove kidney stones.

AceShowbiz - Michael McIntyre, 48, has been forced to cancel his upcoming comedy gig recently at the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton after undergoing emergency surgery for kidney stones over the weekend. This marks his second show cancellation in a week following a missed performance at Plymouth Pavilions due to illness.

McIntyre's team announced the cancellation in a statement, "Unfortunately, Michael has had an operation to remove kidney stones. The show will be rescheduled to a later date which will be announced shortly. Tickets will remain valid for the new date."

Kidney stones are hard lumps that can form in the kidneys or the ureters (tubes connecting the kidneys to the bladder). They are commonly found in people between the ages of 30 and 60 and affect more than one in ten individuals.

Symptoms of kidney stones can include severe pain in the side or back, radiating to the lower abdomen or groin. The pain may come and go in waves, accompanied by frequent urination, nausea, and vomiting.

In most cases, small kidney stones can be passed through the urine without causing significant issues. However, larger stones can lead to intense pain, urinary tract obstruction, kidney infections, or kidney damage.

Treatment options for kidney stones depend on their size and location. Smaller stones may require increased fluid intake and pain management, while larger stones may need to be broken up through lithotripsy (using high-energy shock waves) or removed surgically.

McIntyre is expected to make a full recovery and will reschedule the canceled shows. His fans have sent well wishes on social media, expressing their support and hoping for his speedy recovery.

