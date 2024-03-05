 

Taylor Swift Revealed as Distant Cousin of Famous Poet Emily Dickinson

Taylor Swift Revealed as Distant Cousin of Famous Poet Emily Dickinson
A recent genealogy study has revealed a surprising familial connection between the 'I Knew You Were Trouble' hitmaker and famed 19th-century American poet.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift's passion for poetry runs deep in her family tree as a recent study by Ancestry has revealed that she is a distant cousin of American literary icon Emily Dickinson. The two women are sixth cousins, three times removed, sharing a common 17th-century English ancestor who settled in Windsor, Connecticut.

Swift's connection to Dickinson adds to a long-standing theory among her fans that she has a deep affinity for poetry. Swift has often cited literary classics as inspiration for her music, and her forthcoming album, "The Tortured Poets Department", is a testament to her passion for the written word.

The Ancestry study also revealed that Swift's ancestors remained in Connecticut for six generations before moving to northwestern Pennsylvania, where they eventually became part of the Swift lineage.

Interestingly, Swift and Dickinson share the same astrological sign, Sagittarius, and both have written verses that explore themes of love, loss, and the human experience.

Dickinson's poetry is known for its brevity, lyricism, and insightful observations on life. Swift's music, while more contemporary in style, also captures the same essence of introspection and emotional depth.

As Swift continues to break records in the music industry, her connection to Emily Dickinson serves as a reminder that her talent for storytelling has its roots in a rich literary tradition.

