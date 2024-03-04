TWICE Scores First No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'With YOU-th'

Music

AceShowbiz - TWICE's fans, famously known as Once, might be celebrating their idol's new milestone. The South Korean girl group that consists of nine members has scored their first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with their latest set titled "With YOU-th".

In the chart dated March 9, the group's record, which they released on February 23, debuts atop the tally. It earns 95,000 equivalent album units in the United States in the week ending February 29, according to Luminate. It becomes first No. 1 for the group that consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu.

Billboard reports that the "With YOU-th" album's SEA units comprise 4,500 or equaling 6.33 million on-demand official streams of all 6 songs in the album. Meanwhile, album sales comprise 90,000 and TEA units comprise 500.

Sitting at No. 2 is Morgan Wallen's third studio album titled "One Thing at a Time", which rises from No. 3 with 67,000 equivalent album units. In contrast, Kanye West And Ty Dolla $Ign's "Vultures 1" drops to No. 3 with 64,000 equivalent album units after leading the chart for two consecutive weeks. Meanwhile, Noah Kahan's "Stick Season" remains at No. 4 with 57,000 equivalent album units.

Following "Stick Season" is SZA's "SOS", which holds steady at No. 5 as it earns 47,000 equivalent album units. Drake's "For All the Dogs" climbs to No. 6 from No. 8 after earning 43,000 equivalent album units. On the other hand, Taylor Swift's album titled "1989 (Taylor's Version)" slips to No. 7 from No. 6 with 41,000 equivalent album units.

Landing at No. 8 is LE SSERAFIM's album titled "Easy", which earns 41,000 equivalent album units. In the meantime, Taylor's album "Lover" falls to No. 9 from No. 7 with 40,000 equivalent album units earned. "Lover" is followed by 21 Savage's "American Dream", which is steady at No. 10 with 38,000 equivalent album units.

