 

TWICE's Member Chaeyoung Issues Apology After Wearing T-Shirt With Swastika

The K-Pop star apologizes after she's seen donning a white long-sleeve polka-dotted blouse that she pairs with a top featuring a graphic of Sid Vicious wearing a T-shirt with a swastika on it.

  • Mar 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - TWICE's member Chaeyoung has broken her silence after landing in hot water for wearing a T-shirt featuring a swastika. On Tuesday, March 21, the K-Pop star issued a formal apology for the offensive choice of fashion.

"Hello, this is Chaeyoung from TWICE. I sincerely apologize regarding the Instagram post. I didn't correctly recognize the meaning of the tilted swastika in the T-shirt I wore," she wrote in a statement, written in both English and Korean, on her Instagram account.

The 23-year-old star went on to say, "I deeply apologize for not thoroughly reviewing it, causing concern. I will pay absolute attention in the future to prevent any situation similar from happening again. Sincerely apologize again."

The apology arrived after Chaeyoung wore the controversial tee in a now since-deleted photo. The singer was featured sitting in a restaurant booth modeling sunglasses as she wore a white long-sleeve polka-dotted blouse that she paired with a white top.

The T-shirt had a graphic of a 1970s picture of Sex Pistols' Sid Vicious wearing a T-shirt with a swastika on it. The symbol was used as an emblem of the German Nazi party.

The controversy aside, Chaeyoung and her group TWICE recently released their EP "Ready to Be: 12th Mini Album". The new set debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It is currently at number one on the World Albums chart, the Top Album Sales chart, the Top Current Album Sales chart and the Tastemaker Albums chart, per Billboard.

Earlier this month, the girl group was honored with the Breakthrough Award at Billboard's Women in Music event. While attending the March 1 event, Tzuyu talked about the new album during a red-carpet interview. "We are ready to show more of our beautiful inner side to the world and ready to show more of ourselves," she teased.

