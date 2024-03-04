 

'Blue Bloods' Pays Tribute to Treat Williams After His Passing

'Blue Bloods' Pays Tribute to Treat Williams After His Passing
CBS
TV

The long-running show shares the fate of his character Lenny Ross was shared in the third episode of season 14 following his death last June aged 71 after a motorcycle accident.

  • Mar 4, 2024

AceShowbiz - Treat Williams has been honored on the "Blue Bloods" police drama. The actor, who died last June aged 71 after a motorcycle accident, was paid tribute on the long-running show after the fate of his character Lenny Ross was shared in the third episode of season 14.

Lenny was revealed in the episode to have died from cancer after being diagnosed with the disease during Treat's final appearance on season 13 of the series last May. Treat played the character for six episodes of "Blue Bloods" between 2016 to 2023 and Deadline has reported his character's death was revealed in a storyline that saw Frank (played by Tom Selleck) conflicted over his loyalty to his late best friend and ex-partner.

  Editors' Pick

Frank says in the episode about Lenny, "He was my best friend. And I'm gonna honor that by doing what's best for his daughter… Lenny Ross was my oldest friend, my closest confidant, my getaway driver and I lost him this week. And it hurts like hell. But Lenny would hate it if we got all teary and quiet and sad, so Lenny, 'We'll miss ya. And save me a seat at your table, and I'll see ya on down the road.' "

Treat was also honored at the end of the episode when a photo of him with his arm around Tom, 79, was shown alongside a message that read, "In memory of our great friend, Treat Williams 1951-2023."

Tom said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time of Treat's death, "It has been said that we are all just passing time and occupy our chair very briefly. My friend Treat was aptly named and occupied his chair so well. I will miss him but I will not forget him. Well done, my friend."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Megan Thee Stallion Strolls Around Japan in Abs-Baring Outfit

Bhad Bhabie Screams at Beau Le Vaughn in New Video From Fight at WeHo Restaurant
Related Posts
Tom Selleck Looks Forward to Spending More Time With Wife on Their Ranch After 'Blue Bloods' Finale

Tom Selleck Looks Forward to Spending More Time With Wife on Their Ranch After 'Blue Bloods' Finale

CBS' 'Blue Bloods' to Wrap Its Story With 2-Part Season 14

CBS' 'Blue Bloods' to Wrap Its Story With 2-Part Season 14

Latest News
Bhad Bhabie Screams at Beau Le Vaughn in New Video From Fight at WeHo Restaurant
  • Mar 04, 2024

Bhad Bhabie Screams at Beau Le Vaughn in New Video From Fight at WeHo Restaurant

Ariana Grande Surprises Fans With Hair Transformation Ahead of 'Eternal Sunshine' Release
  • Mar 04, 2024

Ariana Grande Surprises Fans With Hair Transformation Ahead of 'Eternal Sunshine' Release

Artist of the Week: RAYE
  • Mar 04, 2024

Artist of the Week: RAYE

'Blue Bloods' Pays Tribute to Treat Williams After His Passing
  • Mar 04, 2024

'Blue Bloods' Pays Tribute to Treat Williams After His Passing

Megan Thee Stallion Strolls Around Japan in Abs-Baring Outfit
  • Mar 04, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion Strolls Around Japan in Abs-Baring Outfit

'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Breaks Baby News in Sweet Instagram Post
  • Mar 04, 2024

'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Breaks Baby News in Sweet Instagram Post

Most Read
Katy Perry's 'American Idol' Exit Causes Friction Between Ryan Seacrest and Remaining Judges
TV
  • 2024-03-03 00:48:59

Katy Perry's 'American Idol' Exit Causes Friction Between Ryan Seacrest and Remaining Judges

Sydney Sweeney Mocks 'Madame Web' Box Office Failure and Glen Powell Cheating Rumor on 'SNL'

Sydney Sweeney Mocks 'Madame Web' Box Office Failure and Glen Powell Cheating Rumor on 'SNL'

'American Idol' Recap: Singers Perform Before the Judges With One Platinum Ticket Left

'American Idol' Recap: Singers Perform Before the Judges With One Platinum Ticket Left

'Blue Bloods' Pays Tribute to Treat Williams After His Passing

'Blue Bloods' Pays Tribute to Treat Williams After His Passing