 

Kesha Ditches Her Top in Racy Photo as She Jokes About Living in 'a Hailey Bieber World'

The 'We R Who We R' singer appears to be wearing nothing but a towel wrapped around her waist while she strategically holds up a can and a bottle to cover her chest.

  • Mar 4, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kesha (formerly Ke$ha) knows how to survive in a world filled with supermodels and influencers. The singer spiced things up this weekend as she updated her social media page with a new thirst trap.

On Sunday, March 3, the 37-year-old uploaded a never-before-seen topless photo of hers on X, formerly Twitter. In the racy picture, she ditched her top and appeared to be wearing nothing but a towel wrapped around her waist.

The artist, who rose to prominence after she was featured on Flo Rida's No. 1 hit "Right Round", stood behind a bar while strategically holding a can of coke and a bottle of win to cover her cleavage. Her blonde hair appeared to be wet and was slicked back from her face.

Kesha wore a simple silver necklace and flashed her manicured nails while empty glasses and bottles were scattered across the wooden bar top in front of her. In the caption, she joked that it's hard to be herself in "a Hailey Bieber world" as she wrote, "Hard to be Kesha in a Hailey Bieber world but somebody's gotta do it."

Many left supportive comments in the replies section, with one follower writing, "Go off but you are way more superior than Hailey." Another raved, "Legends never die, icons only slay for a while..."

A third fan gushed, "The world we have is insufficient... we rely on you to help us express our inner kesha's!" Another person appeared to respond to the Hailey (Hailey Baldwin) comparison as weighing in, "Rather be you anyday."

The post comes just two days after Kesha celebrated her 37th birthday on Friday, March 1. To mark the special day, she posted both on X and Instagram a picture of her flashing a smile while sporting a skimpy bikini and sitting on a motorcycle outdoors during what seemed to be a tropical getaway.

In another photo, she closed her eyes and smiled while sitting next to two female pals. She also shared a clip of two girls frolicking in the water on the beach during the sunset. "Happy birthday to me," she wrote in the caption.

