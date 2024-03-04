Kylie Jenner Denies Ripping Off Designer's Work for Khy Dress

Instagram Celebrity

A designer named Jess shares a video on social media, detailing how the reality TV star and billionaire stole her dress design for the latter's new fashion brand Khy.

Mar 4, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner has faced a new design stealing accusation. A designer named Jess shared a video on social media, detailing how the billionaire stole her dress design for the latter's new fashion brand Khy.

In the video, Jess, who claimed that she once dressed Kylie, said, "Guys, am I tripping or did Kylie Jenner just rip off my entire collection?" The founder of brand Johansen, which has been around for 10 years, added, "We launched a collection so similar to the collection she launched but we launched that 3-4 years ago."

Jess revealed that her family, friends and customers had been DM-ing her after catching wind of Khy's new dress collection, thinking that Jess and Kylie were collaborating for the design. "And I'm looking at it and we've dressed Kylie before so I just thought it was old stuff. Eventually after getting so many DMs, I started looking into it and dive, I was so shocked."

The artist shared that she reached out to Kylie's team who responded to her "pretty quickly." Of the response, Jess divulged, "They said, 'We developed these design through the team's hard work and innovation.' I was just.. If you look up the meaning of innovation, that means new idea."

The two designs look indeed really similar. The body-hugging dresses, which both come in color white, black and beige, had twirled fabric part that was used as the straps. The two design also leaned to asymmetrical and halter necklines.

After catching wind of the video, some Internet users noted that they were not really surprised by the allegations. "she's famous for claiming other peoples work, particularly highly skilled surgeons but hey she branches out sometimes," one said. "Is there anything that the Kardashians haven't stolen?" another asked.

"Besides the fact that it's too similar it's also not the tiniest unknown brand. One of their stitches posts is a girl wearing this exact dress, literally hugging Bella hadid," one other pointed out. Someone else added, "Kardashians have no morals. They steal ideas all the time," with another writing, "No ounce of originality."

Kylie, meanwhile, has yet to personally comment on the accusations.

