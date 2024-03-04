Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Lower Asking Price on Mansion for Second Time

Cover Images/Media Punch Celebrity

Kylie and her baby daddy apparently want to sell their shared house in Beverly Hills real quick so the former couple have to bump down the asking price again to attract buyers.

Mar 4, 2024

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have recently lowered the asking price on their Beverly Hills mansion to just under $18 million. The former couple had originally listed the 9,100-square-foot property in October 2022 for $21.9 million, and then reduced the price to $19.9 million six months later.

The mansion boasts seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and a luxurious array of amenities. It features a private double-gated driveway, a three-car garage, modern living spaces, lush landscaping, a massive swimming pool, a cozy home movie theater, and multiple outdoor lounge areas.

The main residence includes a spacious and open floor plan that integrates the living, dining, and entertaining areas. The gourmet chef's kitchen is equipped with state-of-the-art appliances, custom black cabinetry, and a grand white marble center island.

The primary suite offers a seating area centered around a fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows with a stunning view. Off the main bedroom is an opulent dual spa-like bathroom and a showroom-style closet.

The home also features a wine cellar, smart technology, a detached one-bedroom, one-bathroom guest house, and a detached security room for extra protection.

Celebrity realtor Josh Altman, known for his role on Bravo's "Million Dollar Listing", has exclusively listed the property. He describes it as an "architectural masterpiece" located in a coveted Los Angeles neighborhood.

Despite the grandeur of the property, Scott and Jenner have struggled to sell it. They purchased the mansion in 2018 for $14.4 million. While they initially dated on and off for six years, they broke up in January 2023. They continue to co-parent their two children, Stormi and Aire.

