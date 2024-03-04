 

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Lower Asking Price on Mansion for Second Time

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Lower Asking Price on Mansion for Second Time
Cover Images/Media Punch
Celebrity

Kylie and her baby daddy apparently want to sell their shared house in Beverly Hills real quick so the former couple have to bump down the asking price again to attract buyers.

  • Mar 4, 2024

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have recently lowered the asking price on their Beverly Hills mansion to just under $18 million. The former couple had originally listed the 9,100-square-foot property in October 2022 for $21.9 million, and then reduced the price to $19.9 million six months later.

The mansion boasts seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and a luxurious array of amenities. It features a private double-gated driveway, a three-car garage, modern living spaces, lush landscaping, a massive swimming pool, a cozy home movie theater, and multiple outdoor lounge areas.

The main residence includes a spacious and open floor plan that integrates the living, dining, and entertaining areas. The gourmet chef's kitchen is equipped with state-of-the-art appliances, custom black cabinetry, and a grand white marble center island.

  Editors' Pick

The primary suite offers a seating area centered around a fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows with a stunning view. Off the main bedroom is an opulent dual spa-like bathroom and a showroom-style closet.

The home also features a wine cellar, smart technology, a detached one-bedroom, one-bathroom guest house, and a detached security room for extra protection.

Celebrity realtor Josh Altman, known for his role on Bravo's "Million Dollar Listing", has exclusively listed the property. He describes it as an "architectural masterpiece" located in a coveted Los Angeles neighborhood.

Despite the grandeur of the property, Scott and Jenner have struggled to sell it. They purchased the mansion in 2018 for $14.4 million. While they initially dated on and off for six years, they broke up in January 2023. They continue to co-parent their two children, Stormi and Aire.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Bruce Willis' Wife Slams False Claim That Actor Has 'No More Joy' Amid Dementia Battle

Saweetie Told to 'Twerk More' Because Her Rap Is 'Too Monotone'
Related Posts
Kylie Jenner Defended Amid Ozempic Speculations

Kylie Jenner Defended Amid Ozempic Speculations

Kylie Jenner Opts for Daring Look at Daughter Stormi's 6th Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner Opts for Daring Look at Daughter Stormi's 6th Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Twinning in Fiery Red Ensembles at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Twinning in Fiery Red Ensembles at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Twinning in Black Feather Outfits at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Twinning in Black Feather Outfits at Paris Fashion Week

Latest News
BTS' V to Release New Single 'FRI(END)S' Soon
  • Mar 04, 2024

BTS' V to Release New Single 'FRI(END)S' Soon

Saweetie Told to 'Twerk More' Because Her Rap Is 'Too Monotone'
  • Mar 04, 2024

Saweetie Told to 'Twerk More' Because Her Rap Is 'Too Monotone'

Miley Cyrus 'Confronts' Mom Tish About Drama With Sister Noah as She Was Previously Unaware of It
  • Mar 04, 2024

Miley Cyrus 'Confronts' Mom Tish About Drama With Sister Noah as She Was Previously Unaware of It

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Lower Asking Price on Mansion for Second Time
  • Mar 04, 2024

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Lower Asking Price on Mansion for Second Time

Bruce Willis' Wife Slams False Claim That Actor Has 'No More Joy' Amid Dementia Battle
  • Mar 04, 2024

Bruce Willis' Wife Slams False Claim That Actor Has 'No More Joy' Amid Dementia Battle

Saweetie Slams News Outlet Over Misrepresentation of Her Interview About Album Delay
  • Mar 04, 2024

Saweetie Slams News Outlet Over Misrepresentation of Her Interview About Album Delay

Most Read
Meek Mill Gets 'Knocked Out,' Shows Mangled Vehicle After Car Crash Amid Diddy Gay Rumors
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-02 08:57:17

Meek Mill Gets 'Knocked Out,' Shows Mangled Vehicle After Car Crash Amid Diddy Gay Rumors

Kanye West's Shocking Lewd Art Project Prompts Kim Kardashian to Restrict Him From Seeing Their Kids

Kanye West's Shocking Lewd Art Project Prompts Kim Kardashian to Restrict Him From Seeing Their Kids

Selena Gomez Debuts New Haircut, Begins Filming 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

Selena Gomez Debuts New Haircut, Begins Filming 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

50 Cents Mocks Diddy Amid Sexual Assault Allegations, Drags Meek Mill and Rick Ross Into the Drama

50 Cents Mocks Diddy Amid Sexual Assault Allegations, Drags Meek Mill and Rick Ross Into the Drama

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell Spotted Together for First Time Since Noah Drama

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell Spotted Together for First Time Since Noah Drama

Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Baldwin 'Embarrassed and Saddened' by Tampon Incident

Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Baldwin 'Embarrassed and Saddened' by Tampon Incident

Stephen Gaghan 'Collapsed' From Shock After Receiving Phone Call About Heath Ledger's Death

Stephen Gaghan 'Collapsed' From Shock After Receiving Phone Call About Heath Ledger's Death

Usher Would Never Send His Own Kids to Diddy's Camp, Dished on 'Crazy' Experience With Mogul as Teen

Usher Would Never Send His Own Kids to Diddy's Camp, Dished on 'Crazy' Experience With Mogul as Teen

Tori Spelling Slammed for Seeking Attention With Bizarre Dance at Kids' Basketball Practice

Tori Spelling Slammed for Seeking Attention With Bizarre Dance at Kids' Basketball Practice