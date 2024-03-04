 

Larsa Pippen Named in Scottie's Harassment and Rape Lawsuit Filed His Ex-GF

Larsa Pippen Named in Scottie's Harassment and Rape Lawsuit Filed His Ex-GF
Instagram
Celebrity

A woman named Chyvette Valentine filed a harassment lawsuit against the NBA star, claiming that he and his brother Carl raped her, which led to the birth of her late son, Devonte Pippen.

  • Mar 4, 2024

AceShowbiz - Larsa Pippen has been dragged to court by Scottie Pippen's alleged ex-lover. "The Real Housewives of Miami" star has been name-dropped by a woman named Chyvette Valentine, who filed a harassment and rape lawsuit against the reality star's former husband.

Chyvette filed her complaint via the docket on Wednesday, February 28 in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the plaintiff claimed Scottie, the Chicago Bulls, his brother Carl T. Pippen and Larsa caused her suffering.

Chyvette said she had dated Scottie on and off from 1987 to 1993. The romance ended after the athlete and his brother Carl allegedly raped her, which led to the birth of her late son, Devonte Pippen, who was killed in 2011.

After the split, Chyvette accused Scottie of using "his celebrity as a Chicago Bulls player" to allegedly "stalk, harass and torment" her. Those actions have caused her "severe mental and emotional issues."

  Editors' Pick

The woman went on to note that she has lost several employment opportunities and housing due to Scottie's alleged stalking. She said Scottie used his connections with local, state and federal employees to allegedly cancel a police report she filed against him and allegedly falsified her reports to portray her as "mentally ill."

Chyvette is now seeking $250 million from Scottie, the Bulls and his family members over the claims. The defendants have yet to respond to the lawsuit.

This is not the first time Chyvette sued Scottie. In 2019, she launched legal action against the former basketball star for $9,999, "the maximum allowed in small claims court," alleging she spent thousands on travel expenses during their alleged relationship.

Chyvette claimed she would visit Scottie on the road and alleged that he promised to pay her back. The woman also insisted that she did not know about Scottie's marriage to Karen McCollum at the time.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Justin Timberlake Hails His Wife Jessica Biel on Her 42nd Birthday
Related Posts
Larsa Pippen Regrets Deleting Pics With Marcus Jordan After Brief Split

Larsa Pippen Regrets Deleting Pics With Marcus Jordan After Brief Split

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Walk Hand-in-Hand During Miami Night Out Despite Split Rumors

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Walk Hand-in-Hand During Miami Night Out Despite Split Rumors

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seen Together on Valentine's Day Despite Breakup Rumors

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seen Together on Valentine's Day Despite Breakup Rumors

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's Different Priorities Reportedly Key Factor in Their Separation

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's Different Priorities Reportedly Key Factor in Their Separation

Latest News
Justin Timberlake Hails His Wife Jessica Biel on Her 42nd Birthday
  • Mar 04, 2024

Justin Timberlake Hails His Wife Jessica Biel on Her 42nd Birthday

Travis Kelce Relaxing in Philadelphia While Girlfriend Taylor Swift Performing in Singapore
  • Mar 04, 2024

Travis Kelce Relaxing in Philadelphia While Girlfriend Taylor Swift Performing in Singapore

Larsa Pippen Named in Scottie's Harassment and Rape Lawsuit Filed His Ex-GF
  • Mar 04, 2024

Larsa Pippen Named in Scottie's Harassment and Rape Lawsuit Filed His Ex-GF

Travis Barker Shares Heartwarming Photo of Baby Son Rocky to Mark End of Blink-182 Tour
  • Mar 04, 2024

Travis Barker Shares Heartwarming Photo of Baby Son Rocky to Mark End of Blink-182 Tour

Pregnant Bhad Bhabie Gets Into Fight in Restaurant
  • Mar 04, 2024

Pregnant Bhad Bhabie Gets Into Fight in Restaurant

Queen Camilla to Take One-Week Break From Royal Duties After Filling in for King Charles
  • Mar 04, 2024

Queen Camilla to Take One-Week Break From Royal Duties After Filling in for King Charles

Most Read
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Fighting Over Financial Issues Due to Her Lavish Spending
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-02 06:14:25

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Fighting Over Financial Issues Due to Her Lavish Spending

Meek Mill Gets 'Knocked Out,' Shows Mangled Vehicle After Car Crash Amid Diddy Gay Rumors

Meek Mill Gets 'Knocked Out,' Shows Mangled Vehicle After Car Crash Amid Diddy Gay Rumors

Kanye West's Shocking Lewd Art Project Prompts Kim Kardashian to Restrict Him From Seeing Their Kids

Kanye West's Shocking Lewd Art Project Prompts Kim Kardashian to Restrict Him From Seeing Their Kids

50 Cents Mocks Diddy Amid Sexual Assault Allegations, Drags Meek Mill and Rick Ross Into the Drama

50 Cents Mocks Diddy Amid Sexual Assault Allegations, Drags Meek Mill and Rick Ross Into the Drama

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell Spotted Together for First Time Since Noah Drama

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell Spotted Together for First Time Since Noah Drama

Selena Gomez Debuts New Haircut, Begins Filming 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

Selena Gomez Debuts New Haircut, Begins Filming 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

Ashley Benson Embraces Motherhood Like 'a Total Pro' After Giving Birth to First Child

Ashley Benson Embraces Motherhood Like 'a Total Pro' After Giving Birth to First Child

Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Baldwin 'Embarrassed and Saddened' by Tampon Incident

Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Baldwin 'Embarrassed and Saddened' by Tampon Incident

Stephen Gaghan 'Collapsed' From Shock After Receiving Phone Call About Heath Ledger's Death

Stephen Gaghan 'Collapsed' From Shock After Receiving Phone Call About Heath Ledger's Death