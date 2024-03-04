Larsa Pippen Named in Scottie's Harassment and Rape Lawsuit Filed His Ex-GF

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Larsa Pippen has been dragged to court by Scottie Pippen's alleged ex-lover. "The Real Housewives of Miami" star has been name-dropped by a woman named Chyvette Valentine, who filed a harassment and rape lawsuit against the reality star's former husband.

Chyvette filed her complaint via the docket on Wednesday, February 28 in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the plaintiff claimed Scottie, the Chicago Bulls, his brother Carl T. Pippen and Larsa caused her suffering.

Chyvette said she had dated Scottie on and off from 1987 to 1993. The romance ended after the athlete and his brother Carl allegedly raped her, which led to the birth of her late son, Devonte Pippen, who was killed in 2011.

After the split, Chyvette accused Scottie of using "his celebrity as a Chicago Bulls player" to allegedly "stalk, harass and torment" her. Those actions have caused her "severe mental and emotional issues."

The woman went on to note that she has lost several employment opportunities and housing due to Scottie's alleged stalking. She said Scottie used his connections with local, state and federal employees to allegedly cancel a police report she filed against him and allegedly falsified her reports to portray her as "mentally ill."

Chyvette is now seeking $250 million from Scottie, the Bulls and his family members over the claims. The defendants have yet to respond to the lawsuit.

This is not the first time Chyvette sued Scottie. In 2019, she launched legal action against the former basketball star for $9,999, "the maximum allowed in small claims court," alleging she spent thousands on travel expenses during their alleged relationship.

Chyvette claimed she would visit Scottie on the road and alleged that he promised to pay her back. The woman also insisted that she did not know about Scottie's marriage to Karen McCollum at the time.

