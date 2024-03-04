Justin Timberlake Hails His Wife Jessica Biel on Her 42nd Birthday

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The 43-year-old NSYNC singer has shared a loving tribute on social media to celebrate his actress spouse as the 'Total Recall' star ushers in her 42nd birthday.

AceShowbiz - On Sunday, March 3, Justin Timberlake took to Instagram to share a heartwarming birthday message for his wife, Jessica Biel, who turned 42. Along with a video montage, Timberlake captioned the post, "There ain't no other way to say it. You're the best. I love you. Happy birthday, ya [goat]!"

The montage featured Biel in various moments, showcasing her wit, love for her family, and captivating career. Timberlake included clips of their sons, Silas and Phineas, and intimate moments between the couple throughout their relationship.

Biel has reciprocated Timberlake's affectionate gestures, posting a tribute to him on his 43rd birthday in January. Their love has remained strong since they married in 2012.

According to sources, Timberlake and Biel have made a conscious effort to maintain their long-lasting romance. They support each other's careers, prioritize family time, and occasionally seek therapy for check-ins. Timberlake has been known to plan surprises for his wife and cherishes her deeply.

Timberlake's birthday tribute serves as a testament to the deep bond between the couple. They have been open about their love and have built a solid foundation for their family. As Timberlake prepares for his upcoming tour, Biel is supportive and hopeful that she can join him on some dates.

