 

Usher Would Never Send His Own Kids to Diddy's Camp, Dished on 'Crazy' Experience With Mogul as Teen

In an old interview that resurfaced amid serious allegations against Puff Diddy, the 'Yeah!' hitmaker talked about his 'wild' experience living with his former mentor when he was a teen.

AceShowbiz - In a 2016 interview with Howard Stern, Usher reminisced about his experience living with Sean "P. Diddy" Combs at the age of 13 for Diddy's Puffy Flavor Camp. The interview resurfaced amidst rumors that Diddy had a sexual relationship with the singer.

These allegations arose from a lawsuit filed by Rodney Jones, Diddy's former bodyguard, accusing him of sexual assault. The lawsuit mentions Diddy boasting about a relationship with a Super Bowl performer and Las Vegas residency host.

Usher revealed that he witnessed events at Puffy Flavor Camp, saying, "I got a chance to see some things... It was pretty wild. It was crazy." Despite the camp's reputation, Usher felt like a little brother and was treated as such by Diddy, who he refers to as "Baby Boo." However, Usher clarified that he would never send his own children to the camp.

The Usher and Diddy interview resurfaced amid rumors of a love triangle involving Meek Mill. Usher has not directly addressed the rumors but has emphasized his familial relationship with Diddy, stating, "I will always look at him like a brother."

Fans have expressed mixed reactions to Usher's revelation and the love triangle allegations. Some have questioned the parents of the young Usher for allowing him to stay with Diddy at such a young age, while others speculate that he may have experienced trauma that he has not yet discussed publicly.

The alleged love triangle continues to be a topic of gossip and speculation among fans. The involvement of three high-profile figures in the music industry has fueled the drama and kept social media buzzing with chatter.

