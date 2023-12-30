NBA YoungBoy Speaks on Drug Use After Recent Rehab Stint

Instagram Celebrity

The Baton Rouge native has never shied away from talking about his personal life as he previously appeared on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast earlier this month, he revealed why he no longer went to therapy.

AceShowbiz - NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again has addressed the misconceptions he believes the public might have regarding his drug use. When speaking with Bootleg Kev, the emcee explained why he went to rehab recently.

"I went to rehab for a weekend recently," the 24-year-old confessed in the interview, which was released on Thursday, December 28. "I still get an image that I do a lot of drugs, so I kind of get that thrown in my face like 'Oh, this taking over his mind' or something at the same time … And now I'm kind of taking on just therapy from now on."

"I've been doing a lot of rich sipping and smoking these nasty a** cigarettes, the Baton Rouge native continued. "They've been tearing my a** up though, man. I wanna stop smoking them so bad."

"I seen one before," YB stated. "It was court-ordered… I'm not finna talk to somebody when you ain't been through s**t I [have] been through."

"You can't give me your perspective. I ain't the n***a that's gon' call for you in the middle of the night to make [you] say the right s**t to make me feel right. I'll hang up on yo' a**, I ain't finna lie to myself."

