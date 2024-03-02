Fans Gush Over Rihanna's $6 Performance at Indian Pre-Wedding Party

Cover Images/Media Punch/INSTARimages Celebrity

A video shared on Instagram showed RiRi singing "Work" while showing off her dance moves. She also performed some other hits like "Wild Thoughts", "Birthday Cake", "Pour It Up" and "Pose" in the same order she did at Super Bowl in February 2023.

Mar 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Rihanna excited fans after making her return onstage. The "Umbrella" hitmaker performed at a pre-wedding party in India and people couldn't help but gush over her performance.



A video shared on Instagram showed RiRi singing "Work" while showing off her dance moves. She also performed some other hits like "Wild Thoughts", "Birthday Cake", "Pour It Up" and "Pose" in the same order she did at Super Bowl in February 2023.

The clip has since been flooded with comments from many. "Welcome back QUEEN," one person raved. "She got paid around 8-9 million USD for this performance!" another replied. "I'll take it! You're ready for the tour <3," a third exclaimed, while someone else penned, "She only dance when have million dollars involve, i respect that."

You can share this post!