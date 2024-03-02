 

'Coyote vs. Acme' Star Will Forte Sad and Confused by Cancellation of 'Visually Stunning' Movie

'Coyote vs. Acme' Star Will Forte Sad and Confused by Cancellation of 'Visually Stunning' Movie
NBC
Movie

Following cancellation, the actor who is among the voice cast of the Looney Tunes movie spinoff hails the abandoned feature film as 'super funny' and 'visually stunning.'

  • Mar 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Will Forte feels devastated that the "incredible" "Coyote vs. Acme" will not be released. The 53-year-old actor was supposed to play Wile E. Coyote's lawyer in the live-action/animated hybrid movie featuring the Looney Tunes characters and has publicly expressed his disappointment after getting to watch the flick that was shelved by Warner Bros. last year.

"To the Cast and Crew of 'Coyote vs. Acme' - I know that a lot of you haven't gotten a chance to see our movie. And sadly, it's looking like you never will," Will wrote on social media platform X in a message to those who worked on the movie.

"When I first heard that our movie was getting 'deleted', I hadn't seen it yet. So I was thinking what everyone else must have been thinking this thing must be a hunk of junk. But then I saw it. And it's incredible."

  Editors' Pick

Will added, "Super funny throughout, visually stunning, sweet, sincere, and emotionally resonant in a very earned way. As the credits rolled, I just sat there thinking how lucky I was to be a part of something so special. That quickly turned to confusion and frustration. This was the movie they're not going to release?"

The former "Saturday Night Live" cast member hates that the studio will not release the film but still considers the picture to be "magnificent" nonetheless. Forte said, "Even when a movie tests very well (like ours), there's no guarantee that it's gonna be a hit. And at the end of the day, the people who paid for the movie can obviously do whatever they want with it."

"It doesn't mean I have to like it. Or agree with it. And it doesn't mean that this movie is anything less than magnificent. You would be so proud of it - a movie that should be seen, but won't. Please know that all the years and years of hard work and dedication and love that you put into this movie shows in every frame. That's all folks."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Prince Michael of Kent's Son-in-Law Died With Fatal Head Wound, A Gun Found on the Scene

Miley's Mom Praises Her for Scolding Grammy Crowd for Lack of Enthusiasm During Her Performance
Related Posts
Will Forte Announces He Secretly Married Fiancee Olivia Modling, Details Their Surprise Nuptials

Will Forte Announces He Secretly Married Fiancee Olivia Modling, Details Their Surprise Nuptials

Will Forte Welcomes Baby Girl After a Year of Engagement

Will Forte Welcomes Baby Girl After a Year of Engagement

Will Forte Engaged to Girlfriend Olivia Modling

Will Forte Engaged to Girlfriend Olivia Modling

Latest News
Mel B Regrets Pushing Out Spice Girls Bandmates During Tumultuous Marriage to Stephen Belafonte
  • Mar 02, 2024

Mel B Regrets Pushing Out Spice Girls Bandmates During Tumultuous Marriage to Stephen Belafonte

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell Spotted Together for First Time Since Noah Drama
  • Mar 02, 2024

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell Spotted Together for First Time Since Noah Drama

Millie Bobby Brown Teases 'Unbelievable' Plot for Final Season of 'Stranger Things'
  • Mar 02, 2024

Millie Bobby Brown Teases 'Unbelievable' Plot for Final Season of 'Stranger Things'

Meek Mill Gets 'Knocked Out,' Shows Mangled Vehicle After Car Crash Amid Diddy Gay Rumors
  • Mar 02, 2024

Meek Mill Gets 'Knocked Out,' Shows Mangled Vehicle After Car Crash Amid Diddy Gay Rumors

Pamela Anderson's Sons 'Horrified' by Her Decision to Ditch 'Glam Team'
  • Mar 02, 2024

Pamela Anderson's Sons 'Horrified' by Her Decision to Ditch 'Glam Team'

'Coyote vs. Acme' Star Will Forte Sad and Confused by Cancellation of 'Visually Stunning' Movie
  • Mar 02, 2024

'Coyote vs. Acme' Star Will Forte Sad and Confused by Cancellation of 'Visually Stunning' Movie

Most Read
First Look at Bill Skarsgard in 'The Crow' Remake Lambasted, Compared to Jared Leto's Joker
Movie
  • 2024-02-29 14:49:09

First Look at Bill Skarsgard in 'The Crow' Remake Lambasted, Compared to Jared Leto's Joker

Emily Blunt Denies Screaming at Rebecca Ferguson, Dwayne Johnson Stands Up for 'Dune' Star

Emily Blunt Denies Screaming at Rebecca Ferguson, Dwayne Johnson Stands Up for 'Dune' Star

Dave Bautista Isn't Quitting Superhero Movies Completely

Dave Bautista Isn't Quitting Superhero Movies Completely

Jared Leto's AI Character Comes to Life in First Look at 'Tron: Ares'

Jared Leto's AI Character Comes to Life in First Look at 'Tron: Ares'

MCU Actor Complains of 'Soul-Destroying' Experience Working on 'Black Widow'

MCU Actor Complains of 'Soul-Destroying' Experience Working on 'Black Widow'

Lizzo Denies Turning Down Cameo in Jennifer Lopez's Movie

Lizzo Denies Turning Down Cameo in Jennifer Lopez's Movie

Dakota Fanning to Lead New Horror Movie 'Vicious'

Dakota Fanning to Lead New Horror Movie 'Vicious'

Auli'i Cravalho Shares Excitement to Return for 'Moana 2'

Auli'i Cravalho Shares Excitement to Return for 'Moana 2'

Billie Eilish, Ryan Gosling, Becky G and More Confirmed to Perform at 2024 Oscars

Billie Eilish, Ryan Gosling, Becky G and More Confirmed to Perform at 2024 Oscars