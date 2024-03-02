Kanye West and Bianca Censori Pack on PDA During Dinner Date in Paris

Instagram Celebrity

During their outing in the city, the 'Vultures' rapper is photographed hugging his architect wife from behind as she returns the gesture by putting her hands on top of his.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West and Bianca Censori enjoyed a romantic date during their stay in Paris, France. The couple was spotted cuddling up to each other when they hit a Parisian hotspot Ferdi on Thursday, February 29.

In some pictures that circulated online, the Yeezy architectural designer was seen rocking another racy outfit for the outing. She opted for a see-through ensemble, consisting of a sheer black tank top and tights, while wearing nothing beneath them.

She completed her look with black pumps and wore her hair in her go-to slicked-back style. Ye, meanwhile, stepped out in his all-black get-up which included a black tee and matching pants.

At one point, the couple showcased PDAs to the fellow guests at the restaurant. The "Vultures" rapper was photographed hugging his wife from behind. Bianca returned the gesture by putting her hands on top of his while showing a bright smile.

The pictures arrived after it was said that Bianca's convict dad planned to confront Ye. An insider told Daily Mail that the architect's family is "hurting" at watching their loved one being paraded around like a "trophy pony." A source close to Bianca, whose father is the brother of a notorious gangland killer, shared, "Bianca's father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony."

"He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands," the insider continued, referring to the Chicago star's kids with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. "He knows that there is no way in hell that Kanye would allow this for his daughters so it makes no sense why he would encourage this for his own wife."

The source, who also claimed that Ye was "shutting her out from her own family," added, "Leo honestly wants to just sit Kanye down to let him know that he is hurting her family by turning his beloved daughter into a trashy-looking marketable commodity. No man should ever encourage the woman that he loves to walk out in public and present herself like this. That isn't love. That is control."

