 

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Pack on PDA During Dinner Date in Paris

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Pack on PDA During Dinner Date in Paris
Instagram
Celebrity

During their outing in the city, the 'Vultures' rapper is photographed hugging his architect wife from behind as she returns the gesture by putting her hands on top of his.

  • Mar 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kanye West and Bianca Censori enjoyed a romantic date during their stay in Paris, France. The couple was spotted cuddling up to each other when they hit a Parisian hotspot Ferdi on Thursday, February 29.

In some pictures that circulated online, the Yeezy architectural designer was seen rocking another racy outfit for the outing. She opted for a see-through ensemble, consisting of a sheer black tank top and tights, while wearing nothing beneath them.

She completed her look with black pumps and wore her hair in her go-to slicked-back style. Ye, meanwhile, stepped out in his all-black get-up which included a black tee and matching pants.

  Editors' Pick

At one point, the couple showcased PDAs to the fellow guests at the restaurant. The "Vultures" rapper was photographed hugging his wife from behind. Bianca returned the gesture by putting her hands on top of his while showing a bright smile.

The pictures arrived after it was said that Bianca's convict dad planned to confront Ye. An insider told Daily Mail that the architect's family is "hurting" at watching their loved one being paraded around like a "trophy pony." A source close to Bianca, whose father is the brother of a notorious gangland killer, shared, "Bianca's father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony."

"He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands," the insider continued, referring to the Chicago star's kids with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. "He knows that there is no way in hell that Kanye would allow this for his daughters so it makes no sense why he would encourage this for his own wife."

The source, who also claimed that Ye was "shutting her out from her own family," added, "Leo honestly wants to just sit Kanye down to let him know that he is hurting her family by turning his beloved daughter into a trashy-looking marketable commodity. No man should ever encourage the woman that he loves to walk out in public and present herself like this. That isn't love. That is control."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Cher Cozies Up to Boyfriend A.E. During Rare Appearance at Paris Fashion Week

Jussie Smollett Concludes Five-Month Rehab for Substance Abuse
Related Posts
Kanye West Denies Erick Sermon's Claim About Solo Album 'Y3'

Kanye West Denies Erick Sermon's Claim About Solo Album 'Y3'

Kanye West Publicly Demands Kim Kardashian to Remove Their Kids From Their 'Fake' School

Kanye West Publicly Demands Kim Kardashian to Remove Their Kids From Their 'Fake' School

Bianca Censori's Dad Plans to Have a Sit-Down With Kanye West

Bianca Censori's Dad Plans to Have a Sit-Down With Kanye West

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Rock Matching Jewelry Featuring Obscene Gesture at PFW

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Rock Matching Jewelry Featuring Obscene Gesture at PFW

Latest News
Jack Nicholson Branded 'Smarmy' and 'Arrogant' by 'The Departed' Co-Star Ray Winstone
  • Mar 02, 2024

Jack Nicholson Branded 'Smarmy' and 'Arrogant' by 'The Departed' Co-Star Ray Winstone

Millie Bobby Brown Dropped Ring Into Sea During Proposal, Fiance Took Dangerous Dive to Retrieve It
  • Mar 02, 2024

Millie Bobby Brown Dropped Ring Into Sea During Proposal, Fiance Took Dangerous Dive to Retrieve It

Keke Palmer Sparks Dating Rumors With Duke Riley Amid Custody Battle With Darius Jackson
  • Mar 02, 2024

Keke Palmer Sparks Dating Rumors With Duke Riley Amid Custody Battle With Darius Jackson

Karol G's Private Jet Smoking After Making Emergency Landing at Van Nuys
  • Mar 02, 2024

Karol G's Private Jet Smoking After Making Emergency Landing at Van Nuys

Billy Porter Devastated by the Death of His Mother
  • Mar 02, 2024

Billy Porter Devastated by the Death of His Mother

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Pack on PDA During Dinner Date in Paris
  • Mar 02, 2024

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Pack on PDA During Dinner Date in Paris

Most Read
Donna D'Errico Reshares Racy Photo After Blasting Haters Over Her Removed Pics
Celebrity
  • 2024-02-29 15:59:12

Donna D'Errico Reshares Racy Photo After Blasting Haters Over Her Removed Pics

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Rock Matching Jewelry Featuring Obscene Gesture at PFW

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Rock Matching Jewelry Featuring Obscene Gesture at PFW

Meek Mill Rants Against Speculation He and Diddy Had Physical Relationship

Meek Mill Rants Against Speculation He and Diddy Had Physical Relationship

Diddy Accused of Paying Off Club to Let Shyne Take the Fall for 1999 Shooting

Diddy Accused of Paying Off Club to Let Shyne Take the Fall for 1999 Shooting

50 Cent Told to 'Shut Up' by Ja Rule After Laughing at His U.K. Ban

50 Cent Told to 'Shut Up' by Ja Rule After Laughing at His U.K. Ban

Beyonce Flaunts Pert Derriere and Rare Look With Mullet Hairstyle in New Photos

Beyonce Flaunts Pert Derriere and Rare Look With Mullet Hairstyle in New Photos

Bhad Bhabie's Baby Daddy Gets Handsy in Racy Maternity Photo Shoot

Bhad Bhabie's Baby Daddy Gets Handsy in Racy Maternity Photo Shoot

Kim Zolciak Couldn't Be Happier That Daughter Brielle Biermann Got Engaged to Billy Seidl

Kim Zolciak Couldn't Be Happier That Daughter Brielle Biermann Got Engaged to Billy Seidl

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Seen Shoving Husband Michael Ilesanmi Before He Ran Away

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Seen Shoving Husband Michael Ilesanmi Before He Ran Away