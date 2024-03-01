 

Jussie Smollett Concludes Five-Month Rehab for Substance Abuse

Cover Images/Adam Nemser
Celebrity

The 'Empire' alum has completed an outpatient program for substance abuse while waiting for a decision from Supreme Court after filing for another appeal over his conviction.

  • Mar 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jussie Smollett has finished a five-month substance abuse programme. The former "Empire" actor - who is due to find out if the supreme court will hear another appeal after his conviction for about being a victim of a racist and homophobic attack back in 2019 was upheld in December - had been participating in an outpatient scheme at an undisclosed facility following an "extremely difficult" few years, and sources told TMZ his rehab stint came to an end last month.

The insider told the outlet Jussie put in the work, focusing on his health and being consistent with his workouts during his time in the programme, with his substance abuse being mentioned frequently during his original criminal trial in Chicago.

The 41-year-old actor has a new management team in place, who are working hard to prepare him for the release of a new movie and various other projects.

Jussie's legal team filed a petition last month asking Illinois Supreme Court to hear his case after an application for a rehearing was denied. His lawyers wrote, "What should have been a straightforward case has been complicated by the intersection of politics and public outrage."

They continued their argument from previous appeals, insisting his 2021 trial violated the Fifth Amendment protections against double jeopardy because a 2019 plea deal to drop 16 counts of disorderly conduct had seen him perform community service and forfeit his $10,000 bond, only for a grand jury to restore the charges in 2020.

In December, Jussie - who was sentenced to 150 days in prison in March 2022 but was released pending appeal - was told his first appeal had failed. He had sought to dismiss the charges after arguing there had been an "invalid appointment of the special prosecutor," but the opinion stated he had filed an appeal on a case under a different proceeding but also after the deadline had passed.

The ruling stated, "Given the absence of a non-prosecution agreement with the CCSAO (the Cook County State's Attorney's Office), reprosecuting Smollett was not fundamentally unfair. "Because the charges against Smollett were nol-prossed before jeopardy had attached in the first criminal proceeding, the subsequent prosecution did not violate his right against double jeopardy."

However, one of the judges, Freddrenna Lyle, had found it was "fundamentally unfair" for Dan Webb to be appointed special prosecutor after the actor had completed the community service that was part of a deal his team had previously made to get charges dropped.

