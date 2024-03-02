 

Katie Holmes 'Eager' to Work Full Time Again Child Support Payments From Tom Cruise Almost Ends

For over a decade, the 45-year-old actress has received $400,000 every year from the 'Mission Impossible' actor, but the financial cushion will stop soon as the exes' daughter Suri turns 18 next month.

AceShowbiz - Katie Holmes is preparing herself before her daughter Suri turns 18 in March. If a new report is to be believed, the "Batman Begins" star is "actively looking" for jobs because child support payments from ex-husband Tom Cruise will come to an end.

For over a decade, the 45-year-old has received $400,000 every year from the "Mission Impossible" actor. The financial cushion, however, will stop soon, which is likely to affect her lifestyle.

"For years, Katie's enjoyed a lavish lifestyle, thanks to Tom's consistent support,” a source exclusively told In Touch Weekly. "But as their child nears adulthood, both mother and daughter are facing an uncertain future. It's a terrifying prospect - going from an amazing standard of living to a question mark overnight!"

Katie still earned her own money since leaving Tom in 2012 though. Still, a source said, "Dawson's Creek royalties don't hold a candle to what Mission: Impossible generates!"

"She's actively looking for roles and is eager to throw herself back into the industry full-time. And don't forget the non-disclosure agreement she signed - it's set to expire, too," the insider further shared. "If things get tough, Katie could cash in by penning a tell-all book!"

