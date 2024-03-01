Kim Kardashian Blasts Kanye West for Making Their Argument About Children Public

Instagram/Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

In other news related to Ye, the 46-year-old rapper can be seen confronting photographers who yell his name when he is out and about with his wife Bianca Censori in Paris, France.

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is reportedly upset that her ex-husband Kanye West is arguing about their children on social media. If a new report is to be believed, "The Kardashians" slammed the rapper for ranting about their kids' school situation in an Instagram post.

Kim was allegedly frustrated after Ye urged Kim to take their kids, North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint West, out of the Sierra Canyon private school, which he called a "fake" school for celebrities. A source told TMZ that Kim enrolled their kids at the school because it's a "fantastic school." She also insisted that the children need consistency in their lives.

"The only solution Kanye has offered in protest to the school -- that the kids have been at since pre-school -- has been placing them with unaccredited teachers and his own unaccredited Donda school which has been riddled with lawsuits," the insider continued.

The source added, "Kim is frustrated with his constant public attacks and naming of the school because it creates safety and security concerns each and every time for their children." The SKIMS founder hoped that she and the "Vultures" rapper could settle their dispute privately instead.

Another source told Page Six that Ye's nomadic lifestyle wasn't the best situation for the kids. "[Kanye] does not have a consistent home base, which emphasizes the importance of consistency for the kids in L.A. where they live. She will always stand firm on what is best for them," the informant said.

It was also reported that the only school that the Grammy winner thinks is good for his kids is his "unaccredited Donda school, which has been riddled with lawsuits." The source continued, "Kanye doesn't believe in standardized education in general and has told his kids that going to school is not necessary."

In other news related to Ye, the rapper could be seen confronting photographers when he was out and about with his wife Bianca Censori in Paris. In a video circulating online, the 46-year-old could be seen yelling at the paparazzi when he and his team were on their way to their vehicle.

"When you photograph, just stop screaming at me," the "4th Dimension" artist told them. "I don't want to get screamed at every time I go to the car."

