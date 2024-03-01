 

Kim Kardashian Blasts Kanye West for Making Their Argument About Children Public

Kim Kardashian Blasts Kanye West for Making Their Argument About Children Public
Instagram/Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

In other news related to Ye, the 46-year-old rapper can be seen confronting photographers who yell his name when he is out and about with his wife Bianca Censori in Paris, France.

  • Mar 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is reportedly upset that her ex-husband Kanye West is arguing about their children on social media. If a new report is to be believed, "The Kardashians" slammed the rapper for ranting about their kids' school situation in an Instagram post.

Kim was allegedly frustrated after Ye urged Kim to take their kids, North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint West, out of the Sierra Canyon private school, which he called a "fake" school for celebrities. A source told TMZ that Kim enrolled their kids at the school because it's a "fantastic school." She also insisted that the children need consistency in their lives.

"The only solution Kanye has offered in protest to the school -- that the kids have been at since pre-school -- has been placing them with unaccredited teachers and his own unaccredited Donda school which has been riddled with lawsuits," the insider continued.

The source added, "Kim is frustrated with his constant public attacks and naming of the school because it creates safety and security concerns each and every time for their children." The SKIMS founder hoped that she and the "Vultures" rapper could settle their dispute privately instead.

Another source told Page Six that Ye's nomadic lifestyle wasn't the best situation for the kids. "[Kanye] does not have a consistent home base, which emphasizes the importance of consistency for the kids in L.A. where they live. She will always stand firm on what is best for them," the informant said.

  Editors' Pick

It was also reported that the only school that the Grammy winner thinks is good for his kids is his "unaccredited Donda school, which has been riddled with lawsuits." The source continued, "Kanye doesn't believe in standardized education in general and has told his kids that going to school is not necessary."

"Kanye doesn't believe in standardized education in general and has told his kids that going to school is not necessary," the source added.

In other news related to Ye, the rapper could be seen confronting photographers when he was out and about with his wife Bianca Censori in Paris. In a video circulating online, the 46-year-old could be seen yelling at the paparazzi when he and his team were on their way to their vehicle.

"When you photograph, just stop screaming at me," the "4th Dimension" artist told them. "I don't want to get screamed at every time I go to the car."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jared Leto's AI Character Comes to Life in First Look at 'Tron: Ares'

Simon Cowell's Shocking New Look Allegedly Comes From Excessive Filler and Facelift
Related Posts
Kim Kardashian Dragged for Flaunting Thin Waist in Mugler Corset

Kim Kardashian Dragged for Flaunting Thin Waist in Mugler Corset

Kim Kardashian Proudly Announces Son Saint Makes It to 'All Star' Basketball Team

Kim Kardashian Proudly Announces Son Saint Makes It to 'All Star' Basketball Team

Kim Kardashian Praises North West for Earning First Entry on Hot 100 With Kanye's 'TALKING'

Kim Kardashian Praises North West for Earning First Entry on Hot 100 With Kanye's 'TALKING'

Kim Kardashian Dubbed 'Desperate' for Selling 'Dirty' Birkin Bag for Nearly $70K

Kim Kardashian Dubbed 'Desperate' for Selling 'Dirty' Birkin Bag for Nearly $70K

Latest News
Stephen Baldwin in High Spirits After Asking Prayers for Hailey and Justin Bieber
  • Mar 01, 2024

Stephen Baldwin in High Spirits After Asking Prayers for Hailey and Justin Bieber

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton Alarmed by the Rise in Anti-Semitism
  • Mar 01, 2024

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton Alarmed by the Rise in Anti-Semitism

Beyonce Flaunts Pert Derriere and Rare Look With Mullet Hairstyle in New Photos
  • Mar 01, 2024

Beyonce Flaunts Pert Derriere and Rare Look With Mullet Hairstyle in New Photos

Adam Sandler and Wife Jackie Realize Their Successful Marriage Is 'Very Special'
  • Mar 01, 2024

Adam Sandler and Wife Jackie Realize Their Successful Marriage Is 'Very Special'

Halsey Forced to Wear Diapers Amid Endometriosis Battle
  • Mar 01, 2024

Halsey Forced to Wear Diapers Amid Endometriosis Battle

Kylie Jenner Defended Amid Ozempic Speculations
  • Mar 01, 2024

Kylie Jenner Defended Amid Ozempic Speculations

Most Read
Olivia Wilde Goes Daring in Chest-Baring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week
Celebrity
  • 2024-02-28 12:15:25

Olivia Wilde Goes Daring in Chest-Baring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Salma Hayek Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Bathrobe in New Video

Salma Hayek Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Bathrobe in New Video

Donna D'Errico Reshares Racy Photo After Blasting Haters Over Her Removed Pics

Donna D'Errico Reshares Racy Photo After Blasting Haters Over Her Removed Pics

Tori Spelling Moves Into Lavish Rental Home After Mom Candy Allegedly Pledges Financial Help

Tori Spelling Moves Into Lavish Rental Home After Mom Candy Allegedly Pledges Financial Help

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Rock Matching Jewelry Featuring Obscene Gesture at PFW

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Rock Matching Jewelry Featuring Obscene Gesture at PFW

DJ Khaled Lands in Hot Water After Making Bodyguards Carry Him Over Petty Reasons

DJ Khaled Lands in Hot Water After Making Bodyguards Carry Him Over Petty Reasons

Meek Mill Rants Against Speculation He and Diddy Had Physical Relationship

Meek Mill Rants Against Speculation He and Diddy Had Physical Relationship

Kim Kardashian Dragged for Flaunting Thin Waist in Mugler Corset

Kim Kardashian Dragged for Flaunting Thin Waist in Mugler Corset

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Teases Divorce After Michael Ilesanmi Claims He Fears for His Life

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Teases Divorce After Michael Ilesanmi Claims He Fears for His Life