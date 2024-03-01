 

Wendy Williams Sounds 'Upbeat and Happy' When Speaking on the Phone to Her Family

Wendy's brother claims that the 'Wendy Williams Show' host sounds 'good' when the last time he had a conversation with the television presenter via phone call.

  • Mar 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams sounds "outstanding" when she speaks to her family on the phone. The 59-year-old TV star is currently in a treatment facility and under the care of a court-appointed guardian as she battles health conditions including primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, and though the contact she has with her concerned relatives is infrequent, they are relieved that she seems to be doing well when they get to talk.

"I hear, 'Hey, Tommy. How you doing?' You know what I'm saying. Our experience with Wendy now having conversations, it's very uniform," her brother Tommy Williams told Entertainment Tonight.

"When we say it was a great conversation, it's very uniform, when we say she sounds good, she sounds like she's coming back. Oh my gosh, she sounds outstanding, you know? She's doing well, first of all, because she's plugged into family. So, when I do hear Wendy's voice, she does sound upbeat and happy. She does sound clear because she's talking to the people she wants to be with."

  Editors' Pick

But Tommy hasn't spoken to his sister since the release of the four-and-a-half hour Lifetime documentary "Where Is Wendy Williams?", which chronicles how she ended up under a guardianship.

He said, "Well, I could have spoken with her this morning, but I didn't get the call. My sister, Wanda, called me this morning and she said that Wendy had called. I was already on my way out, but I didn't speak with her. So, for me it might have been about a week and a half."

Wendy's siblings have expressed concern about the guardianship, with her sister Wanda calling the system "broken." She tearfully said in a preview clip for an upcoming interview on "Nightline", "We are her family, and you tell me that I'm not capable of taking care of my sister. What would you do? What should I do?"

