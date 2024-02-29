'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Seen Shoving Husband Michael Ilesanmi Before He Ran Away

TikTok Celebrity

In a video, which was initially released on the TLC show last September, Angela can be seen making an unannounced appearance at her husband's home in Nigeria.

AceShowbiz - All eyes are on "90 Day Fiance" stars Angela Deem and her husband Michael Ilesanmi after it was revealed that he left her house because he fears for his life. On Wednesday, February 28, a new video from the hit TLC show resurfaced online, showing Angela physically attacking Michael.

In the footage, which was initially released last September, Angela could be seen making an unannounced appearance at Michael's home in Nigeria. She made a scene when Michael refused to remove his Instagram account.

Demanding him to come out, she banged on her husband's door in the middle of the night. She then tore apart his vehicle, which she claims is shared property, when Michael didn't answer.

The reality TV star angrily broke apart the car's bumper and the license plates. "You don't respect my family, I don't respect nobody," she yelled outside the house. In a confessional, she continued, "It's the middle of the night and I'm tired, but I'm really exhausted from Michael's constant disrespect."

At one point, Michael showed up and asked, "What is the meaning of this?" Angela went on to physically attack him before he held her arms up and continued, "Stop it. Look at my car. What's the meaning of this?"

"Are you mad? You can't just come to my place like that. Are you crazy?" Michael added. When he got emotional, Angela mocked him by calling him a "baby." Later, Michael kicked Angela out of his "compound" as he shouted, "I'm done!"

Despite the altercation, the pair were still together with Michael arriving in the U.S. last December. Two months later, Angela shared in a TikTok video that Michael had gone missing since February 23.

Blogger John Yates then revealed that Michael had allegedly contacted police via a burner phone, telling them that he decided to leave because he's "in fear of his life." He also told the authorities not to let Angela know about his location.

In response, Angela appeared to hint at divorce as she claimed that she had hired "three lawyers." The TLC star later challenged, "Nigerians, people that backed him, get him a good lawyer because mine is $10,000 a f**king hour."

