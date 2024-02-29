 

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Seen Shoving Husband Michael Ilesanmi Before He Ran Away

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Seen Shoving Husband Michael Ilesanmi Before He Ran Away
TikTok
Celebrity

In a video, which was initially released on the TLC show last September, Angela can be seen making an unannounced appearance at her husband's home in Nigeria.

  • Feb 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - All eyes are on "90 Day Fiance" stars Angela Deem and her husband Michael Ilesanmi after it was revealed that he left her house because he fears for his life. On Wednesday, February 28, a new video from the hit TLC show resurfaced online, showing Angela physically attacking Michael.

In the footage, which was initially released last September, Angela could be seen making an unannounced appearance at Michael's home in Nigeria. She made a scene when Michael refused to remove his Instagram account.

Demanding him to come out, she banged on her husband's door in the middle of the night. She then tore apart his vehicle, which she claims is shared property, when Michael didn't answer.

The reality TV star angrily broke apart the car's bumper and the license plates. "You don't respect my family, I don't respect nobody," she yelled outside the house. In a confessional, she continued, "It's the middle of the night and I'm tired, but I'm really exhausted from Michael's constant disrespect."

  Editors' Pick

At one point, Michael showed up and asked, "What is the meaning of this?" Angela went on to physically attack him before he held her arms up and continued, "Stop it. Look at my car. What's the meaning of this?"

"Are you mad? You can't just come to my place like that. Are you crazy?" Michael added. When he got emotional, Angela mocked him by calling him a "baby." Later, Michael kicked Angela out of his "compound" as he shouted, "I'm done!"

Despite the altercation, the pair were still together with Michael arriving in the U.S. last December. Two months later, Angela shared in a TikTok video that Michael had gone missing since February 23.

Blogger John Yates then revealed that Michael had allegedly contacted police via a burner phone, telling them that he decided to leave because he's "in fear of his life." He also told the authorities not to let Angela know about his location.

In response, Angela appeared to hint at divorce as she claimed that she had hired "three lawyers." The TLC star later challenged, "Nigerians, people that backed him, get him a good lawyer because mine is $10,000 a f**king hour."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tyla Reveals Release Date of Debut Album 'Tyla'

MCU Actor Complains of 'Soul-Destroying' Experience Working on 'Black Widow'
Related Posts
'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Teases Divorce After Michael Ilesanmi Claims He Fears for His Life

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Teases Divorce After Michael Ilesanmi Claims He Fears for His Life

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Debuts Jaw-Dropping Look After Surgeries and 90 Pounds Weight Loss

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Debuts Jaw-Dropping Look After Surgeries and 90 Pounds Weight Loss

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Blasted for Disrespecting Fiance's Nigerian Culture

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Blasted for Disrespecting Fiance's Nigerian Culture

'90 Day Fiance' Stars Angela Deem and Michael Get Married in Nigeria - See Wedding Pics

'90 Day Fiance' Stars Angela Deem and Michael Get Married in Nigeria - See Wedding Pics

Latest News
DJ Khaled Brags About Confidence-Boosting Golden Toothbrush as He Promotes Luxury Oral Care Brand
  • Feb 29, 2024

DJ Khaled Brags About Confidence-Boosting Golden Toothbrush as He Promotes Luxury Oral Care Brand

Bella Hadid to Launch Wellness Company Orabella After Being Ditched by Charlotte Tilbury
  • Feb 29, 2024

Bella Hadid to Launch Wellness Company Orabella After Being Ditched by Charlotte Tilbury

RAYE Scores Her First BRIT Award Following Record-Breaking 7 Nominations
  • Feb 29, 2024

RAYE Scores Her First BRIT Award Following Record-Breaking 7 Nominations

Alabama Barker Shares Concerning Photo From Hospital in Now-Deleted Post
  • Feb 29, 2024

Alabama Barker Shares Concerning Photo From Hospital in Now-Deleted Post

MCU Actor Complains of 'Soul-Destroying' Experience Working on 'Black Widow'
  • Feb 29, 2024

MCU Actor Complains of 'Soul-Destroying' Experience Working on 'Black Widow'

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Seen Shoving Husband Michael Ilesanmi Before He Ran Away
  • Feb 29, 2024

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Seen Shoving Husband Michael Ilesanmi Before He Ran Away

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shocks With Indecent Look at Paris Fashion Week
Celebrity
  • 2024-02-28 10:19:52

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shocks With Indecent Look at Paris Fashion Week

Olivia Wilde Goes Daring in Chest-Baring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Olivia Wilde Goes Daring in Chest-Baring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' Star Charles Dierkop Died at 87 Following Heart Attack

'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' Star Charles Dierkop Died at 87 Following Heart Attack

Salma Hayek Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Bathrobe in New Video

Salma Hayek Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Bathrobe in New Video

Tori Spelling Moves Into Lavish Rental Home After Mom Candy Allegedly Pledges Financial Help

Tori Spelling Moves Into Lavish Rental Home After Mom Candy Allegedly Pledges Financial Help

Kim Kardashian Dragged for Flaunting Thin Waist in Mugler Corset

Kim Kardashian Dragged for Flaunting Thin Waist in Mugler Corset

Angelina Jolie Bans Brad Pitt's GF Ines de Ramon From Seeing Kids Amid Couple's 'Serious' Romance

Angelina Jolie Bans Brad Pitt's GF Ines de Ramon From Seeing Kids Amid Couple's 'Serious' Romance

Gigi Hadid Can't Keep Her Hands Off Bradley Cooper on NYC Day Out

Gigi Hadid Can't Keep Her Hands Off Bradley Cooper on NYC Day Out

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Teases Divorce After Michael Ilesanmi Claims He Fears for His Life

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Teases Divorce After Michael Ilesanmi Claims He Fears for His Life