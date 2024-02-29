 

Tyla Reveals Release Date of Debut Album 'Tyla'

Tyla Reveals Release Date of Debut Album 'Tyla'
Music

The 'Truth or Dare' singer, who won a Grammy earlier this year, announces that she will be releasing her first studio album, which is self-titled, very soon.

  • Feb 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Tyla has announced that she will be releasing her debut album. After releasing a number of singles that will be featured in the new set, the "Truth or Dare" singer finally revealed the release date of the forthcoming record titled "Tyla".

On Wednesday, February 28, the 22-year-old Grammy-winning South African singer made use of her Instagram account to share the good news. In the caption of her post, she simply wrote, "Pre-order link in bio. TYLA - 22nd MARCH."

In the same post, Tyla let out a video to promote her self-titled album. In the clip, it could be seen that she was making her way into a CD and vinyl record store. Once she got inside the store, she was documented looking for the cd and vinyl of her set.

The "Water" songstress was later filmed playing her music and happily dancing to it. She was seen turning her body around and putting both of her hands in the air. At one point, she proudly held the CD up as she moved her body and pouted her lips.

  Editors' Pick

According to the video, Tyla is set to be releasing an "orange vinyl," a "turquoise vinyl with signed insert" as well as "jewel case CD." She will also drop other merchandise, including tees, hats and album posters.

Later on that day, Tyla unveiled photos from her visit at the CD and vinyl record store. In the pictures, she was captured cradling her puppy in one of her arms as she walked with who appeared to be her security guard.

After making the announcement, Tyla was quickly supported by many Instagram users. One in particular marveled, "She literally makes high vibrational music, almost everything puts me in a great mood from Tyla!!" Similarly, another praised, "Cute promo!!!! Most of these artists need to take note." Meanwhile, a third penned, "It's amazing seeing her finally get the recognition she deserves!"

Previously, Tyla has released a number of songs that will be included in her forthcoming debut album. Among the tracks are "Water", "Truth Or Dare", "Butterflies", "On And On" and the "Water" remix featuring Travis Scott (II).

You can share this post!

You might also like

Cardi B Reveals Cover Art of 'Like What' Freestyle

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Seen Shoving Husband Michael Ilesanmi Before He Ran Away
Related Posts
Tyla Addresses Relationship Status Amid Chris Brown Dating Rumors

Tyla Addresses Relationship Status Amid Chris Brown Dating Rumors

Tyla Looks Up to Rihanna, Dishes on Her 'Huge Dream'

Tyla Looks Up to Rihanna, Dishes on Her 'Huge Dream'

Artist of the Week: Tyla

Artist of the Week: Tyla

Latest News
DJ Khaled Brags About Confidence-Boosting Golden Toothbrush as He Promotes Luxury Oral Care Brand
  • Feb 29, 2024

DJ Khaled Brags About Confidence-Boosting Golden Toothbrush as He Promotes Luxury Oral Care Brand

Bella Hadid to Launch Wellness Company Orabella After Being Ditched by Charlotte Tilbury
  • Feb 29, 2024

Bella Hadid to Launch Wellness Company Orabella After Being Ditched by Charlotte Tilbury

RAYE Scores Her First BRIT Award Following Record-Breaking 7 Nominations
  • Feb 29, 2024

RAYE Scores Her First BRIT Award Following Record-Breaking 7 Nominations

Alabama Barker Shares Concerning Photo From Hospital in Now-Deleted Post
  • Feb 29, 2024

Alabama Barker Shares Concerning Photo From Hospital in Now-Deleted Post

MCU Actor Complains of 'Soul-Destroying' Experience Working on 'Black Widow'
  • Feb 29, 2024

MCU Actor Complains of 'Soul-Destroying' Experience Working on 'Black Widow'

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Seen Shoving Husband Michael Ilesanmi Before He Ran Away
  • Feb 29, 2024

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Seen Shoving Husband Michael Ilesanmi Before He Ran Away

Most Read
Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster
Music
  • 2024-02-28 10:32:24

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster

Adele Ordered to Go on 'Voice Rest' After Lack of Sleep

Adele Ordered to Go on 'Voice Rest' After Lack of Sleep

Dua Lipa Ditches 'Glitter' and Glam While Working on New Album

Dua Lipa Ditches 'Glitter' and Glam While Working on New Album

Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Khloe Kardashian Turn Down Offers to Star in Jennifer Lopez's Film

Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Khloe Kardashian Turn Down Offers to Star in Jennifer Lopez's Film

Beyonce's Fans Accused by John Schneider of Using Him to 'Promote' Her New Country Album

Beyonce's Fans Accused by John Schneider of Using Him to 'Promote' Her New Country Album

Ariana Grande Features Grandmother on New Single From Upcoming Album 'Eternal Sunshine'

Ariana Grande Features Grandmother on New Single From Upcoming Album 'Eternal Sunshine'

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts

Ariana Grande Gives Leaked Songs New Twists for New Album 'Eternal Sunshine'

Ariana Grande Gives Leaked Songs New Twists for New Album 'Eternal Sunshine'

Donna Summer's Estate Files Lawsuit Against Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign for Stealing Her Song

Donna Summer's Estate Files Lawsuit Against Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign for Stealing Her Song