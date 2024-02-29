 

Ariana Grande Admits She Misses Going on Tour, Reveals She Has 'Itch' to Hit the Road

Instagram
Music

However, when making an appearance on 'The Zach Sang Show', the Grammy-winning singer shares that she doesn't want to disappoint her fans by announcing 'any sort of thing.'

  • Feb 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande is undecided if she will tour this year, but has the "itch" to do something. The Grammy winner has a busy couple of years ahead with her new album, "Eternal Sunshine", out on March 8, and filming the two-part "Wicked" movie adaptation.

And whilst she would love to embark on a tour, she doesn't want to get her fans' hopes up in case she can't pull it off. Asked about doing a tour this year on "The Zach Sang Show", she responded, "TBD (to be decided)."

She continued, "I think I would love to do shows. I love being onstage, I miss being onstage, I miss my fans so much, that's the honest-to-god truth. I had a really hard time emotionally on my last tour, but I think that's because of where I was at. Just like with music, I think I'm really excited to redefine my relationship to shows, when I'm ready. I do have a very busy year with ['Eternal Sunshine'] and with 'Wicked', and then next year I also have 'Wicked Part Two'."

The 30-year-old pop superstar, whose last jaunt was in 2021, hinted she could do a short run of dates. She added, "[The tour] would obviously be shorter. If anything, it would be a littler something. But I definitely do have the itch. I'm not ready to announce any sort of thing or get people too excited because I don't want to disappoint."

The "Thank U, Next" hitmaker hadn't planned to release her follow-up to 2020's "Positions", which features revamped versions of songs that were leaked online by TikTokers and the lead single "Yes, And?", until after both her "Wicked" films were out. She explained, "I did not plan to [make new music now]. I didn't have the goal to make an album. I actually was really opposed to coming out with music until after Wicked, either both parts or just one part. I wasn't sure how I would feel."

"Wicked", in which Ariana stars as Glinda, is released in November, and "Wicked Part Two" is scheduled for release next year.

