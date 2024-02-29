Auli'i Cravalho Shares Excitement to Return for 'Moana 2'

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Movie

The 23-year-old actress shares a video of herself at the Walt Disney Animation Studios building in California after it's confirmed that she will once again voice the titular Disney princess in the animated sequel.

AceShowbiz - Auli'i Cravalho is reprising her role in "Moana 2". The 23-year-old actress, who first voiced the titular Disney princess when she was just 14 back in 2016, has revealed she will once again be voicing the character in the highly anticipated sequel.

She shared a video of herself at the Walt Disney Animation Studios building in California, as she put a yellow plumeria flower in her hair. She wrote over the clip, "The feeling when you're officially returning to Motunui."

And in the caption, she teased, "We're sailing WAY beyond the reef this November…"

Earlier this month, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced plans for the feature length sequel. He said in a statement, " 'Moana' remains an incredibly popular franchise, and we can't wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when 'Moana 2' comes to theaters this November."

A first look image released at the time showed Moana and Maui in a boat as they track a giant, glowing whale, while a teaser showed Moana on the shore blowing a shell.

A press release teased, " 'Moana 2' takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has not officially been confirmed to be reprising his voice role as Maui, but the WWE legend, who is taking on the character in Disney's separate live action adaptation of the original, is expected to return.

Cravalho previously revealed she wouldn't be bringing her character to life in the live-action film. The project was originally set to be a TV series, but Iger was so impressed with the footage that the decision was made to go with a feature film theatrical release.

Music will come from duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, alongside Opetaia Foa'i and Mark Mancina, who worked on the original film, with Dave Derrick Jr. set to direct.

However, Lin-Manuel Miranda, who penned classic tracks "How Far I'll Go" and "You're Welcome" for the first movie, is not set to write new songs for "Moana 2".

