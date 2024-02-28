 

Andy Cohen Breaks Silence on Leah McSweeney's Favoritism and Bullying Lawsuit

In her suit, Leah claims that Andy and Bravo intentionally preyed on her alcohol problem during filming of 'The Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip' and 'The Real Housewives of New York City'.

AceShowbiz - Andy Cohen has responded to a lawsuit leveled at him by Bravo personality Leah McSweeney. In a new statement, the Bravo executive producer vehemently denied accusations of a cocaine fueled favoritism and booze bullying against him.

In her suit, Leah claimed that Andy and Bravo intentionally preyed on her alcohol problem during filming of "The Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip" and "The Real Housewives of New York City". However, a representative for Andy insisted to Deadline that "the claims against Andy are completely false!"

Leah alleged in her suit, which was filed on Tuesday, February 27, that Andy and the network tried to make her alcohol addiction and mental health problems a way to hit the ratings jackpot. She accused them of colluding "with her colleagues to pressure Ms. McSweeney to drink," adding that they "retaliated against her when she wanted to stay sober, and intentionally failed to provide reasonable accommodations that would aid her efforts to stay sober and able to perform."

She further noted that producers desperately wanted her to relapse in alcohol abuse with their endless attempt to make her want to drink. They also allegedly refused her time in her schedule to go to AA.

According to Leah, Andy also "engages in cocaine use with Housewives and other Bravolebrities that he employs." He allegedly gave "Housewives with whom he uses cocaine more favorable treatment and edits." Leah claimed in her suit that their alleged exploitation landed her in a psychiatric hospital.

These weren't the only accusations leveled at Andy by a former Housewife. Recently, Brandi Glanville accused Andy of sexually harassing her. A letter written by her attorneys read, "In a video sent by Mr. Cohen to Ms. Glanville in 2022, Mr. Cohen - appearing obviously inebriated - boasted of his intention to sleep with another Bravo star that night while thinking of her and invited her to watch via Facetime."

In January, Caroline Manzo sued Bravo over the sexual harassment incident involving Brandi that happened during filming for "RHUGT". Caroline claimed in her lawsuit that the network and its producers "regularly ply the 'Real Housewives' cast with alcohol, cause them to become severely intoxicated, and then direct, encourage and/or allow them to sexually harass other cast members because that is good for ratings."

