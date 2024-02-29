 

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent Secretly Mourn Death of Son-in-Law Thomas Kingston

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent Secretly Mourn Death of Son-in-Law Thomas Kingston
Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo
Celebrity

While making an appearance at King Constantine of Greece's memorial service, the couple is dressed up in black from head to toe hours before Thomas' death news emerged.

  • Feb 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Prince and Princess Michael of Kent secretly grieved over the shock death of their financier son-in-law as they attended King Constantine of Greece's memorial service. The couple were photographed dressed head-to-toe in black for the ceremony at Windsor Castle, held on Tuesday, February 27, hours before it emerged Thomas Kingston had passed away aged 45. They were seen speaking in hushed tones to one another as they sat in pews to pay tribute to the Prince of Wales' late godfather at St George's Chapel, where Thomas married their daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston, 42, in 2019.

Thomas was found dead at an address in Gloucestershire on Sunday, February 25, but his death was only revealed by Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, in the wake of the late King Constantine's memorial. Prince William, 41, whose wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, 42, is recovering from abdominal surgery, was forced to pull out of the morning memorial service at the last minute for unspecified "personal reasons." But it is understood his absence was not related to Mr Kingston's death.

  Editors' Pick

Lady Gabriella, known to her family as Ella, had her wedding reception with Thomas after their wedding in St George's Chapel in Frogmore House, the former residence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Thomas had been the director of private equity firm Devonport Capital since 2017, and he spent time in Baghdad, Iraq, where he helped with the release of hostages while working in the foreign office's Diplomatic Missions Unit.

Thomas previously dated Princess Catherine's younger sister Pippa Middleton, 40, who is now married to James Matthews. Even though they ended their romance in 2011, they are understood to have stayed close friends. Lady Gabriella has worked as an arts and travel director for a brand firm and is a writer and singer-songwriter who released two tracks in 2020 to raise money for charity.

The last photo of Thomas with Lady Gabriella emerged after news of his dearth broke, and was taken on Valentine's Day at a Shakespeare event in London, also attended by Queen Camilla, 76. His death is the latest in a string of shocks to rock the royal family, who are coping with the news King Charles, 75, is battling an undisclosed form of cancer.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Brandon Jenner's Wife Cayley Flaunts Baby Bump as They're Expecting Another Child

Josh Brolin Slams Trolls Accusing Him of Having Romantic Feelings for Timothee Chalamet
Latest News
Tish Cyrus Looks Demure in First Outing After Accused of 'Stealing' Husband From Daughter Noah
  • Feb 29, 2024

Tish Cyrus Looks Demure in First Outing After Accused of 'Stealing' Husband From Daughter Noah

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Rock Matching Jewelry Featuring Obscene Gesture at PFW
  • Feb 29, 2024

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Rock Matching Jewelry Featuring Obscene Gesture at PFW

Meek Mill Rants Against Speculation He and Diddy Had Physical Relationship
  • Feb 29, 2024

Meek Mill Rants Against Speculation He and Diddy Had Physical Relationship

Bradley Cooper Holds Hands With Lea After Crediting Daughter for Changing His Life
  • Feb 29, 2024

Bradley Cooper Holds Hands With Lea After Crediting Daughter for Changing His Life

Stephen Baldwin Raises People's Eyebrows After Asking Fans to Pray for Justin and Hailey
  • Feb 29, 2024

Stephen Baldwin Raises People's Eyebrows After Asking Fans to Pray for Justin and Hailey

Bradley Cooper Changes His Life to Give Daughter Lea a Stable Upbringing
  • Feb 29, 2024

Bradley Cooper Changes His Life to Give Daughter Lea a Stable Upbringing

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shocks With Indecent Look at Paris Fashion Week
Celebrity
  • 2024-02-28 10:19:52

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shocks With Indecent Look at Paris Fashion Week

Olivia Wilde Goes Daring in Chest-Baring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Olivia Wilde Goes Daring in Chest-Baring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

Salma Hayek Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Bathrobe in New Video

Salma Hayek Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Bathrobe in New Video

'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' Star Charles Dierkop Died at 87 Following Heart Attack

'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' Star Charles Dierkop Died at 87 Following Heart Attack

Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Biermann Announces Engagement to Billy Seidl, Unveils Proposal Pics

Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Biermann Announces Engagement to Billy Seidl, Unveils Proposal Pics

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors