Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'

While he missed out on the snacks, coach Andy Reid says that the 'Lover' hitmaker provided the offensive linemen with homemade pop tarts throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Feb 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift is making use of her baking skills to win the hearts of Travis Kelce's teammates. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has revealed the sweet way the singer/songwriter did to impress her boyfriend's pals.

The 34-year-old musician made her boyfriend and his teammates homemade pop tarts throughout the 2023 NFL season, Andy said. "She likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen these homemade pop tarts," he spilled on NFL on NBC on Tuesday, February 27.

Hinting that the Grammy winner knew the way to their hearts, Andy shared, "So it was over. She knew right where to go," though he did not get any. The 65-year-old joked that the offensive linemen "definitely" didn't save him a bite, but he appreciated that it was a way for Taylor to try and "fit in" with the team.

During the interview, Andy also weighed in on the coverage of Taylor and Travis' romance and how it has affected the NFL. "I really didn't worry about it," he said. "I met her when she was young. She's so grounded for who she is."

"Since the Queen [Elizabeth] has passed away, she might be the most famous woman in the world," the coach gushed, before adding that the media attention on the couple's relationship "was never an issue" for him. "Travis handled it great. She handled it great," he claimed.

As for the pop superstar's regular presence at the Chiefs game, Andy opined, "I think it's a great escape for her where she can come in and she sincerely enjoys the game."

Taylor attended her first Chiefs game in July 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. She also supported Travis and his teammates during the Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, taking a 13-hour flight from Tokyo to Las Vegas to make it in time for the game following her concert in Japan the night before.

Recently, Travis returned the favor by joining her on the Australian leg of her "Eras Tour". He visited Sydney and attended the first night of her four-day shows in the city, though he only stayed for two days before flying back to Vegas to continue the Super Bowl win celebration with his teammates.

