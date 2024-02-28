 

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'
AP Photo
Celebrity

While he missed out on the snacks, coach Andy Reid says that the 'Lover' hitmaker provided the offensive linemen with homemade pop tarts throughout the 2023 NFL season.

  • Feb 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift is making use of her baking skills to win the hearts of Travis Kelce's teammates. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has revealed the sweet way the singer/songwriter did to impress her boyfriend's pals.

The 34-year-old musician made her boyfriend and his teammates homemade pop tarts throughout the 2023 NFL season, Andy said. "She likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen these homemade pop tarts," he spilled on NFL on NBC on Tuesday, February 27.

Hinting that the Grammy winner knew the way to their hearts, Andy shared, "So it was over. She knew right where to go," though he did not get any. The 65-year-old joked that the offensive linemen "definitely" didn't save him a bite, but he appreciated that it was a way for Taylor to try and "fit in" with the team.

During the interview, Andy also weighed in on the coverage of Taylor and Travis' romance and how it has affected the NFL. "I really didn't worry about it," he said. "I met her when she was young. She's so grounded for who she is."

  Editors' Pick

"Since the Queen [Elizabeth] has passed away, she might be the most famous woman in the world," the coach gushed, before adding that the media attention on the couple's relationship "was never an issue" for him. "Travis handled it great. She handled it great," he claimed.

As for the pop superstar's regular presence at the Chiefs game, Andy opined, "I think it's a great escape for her where she can come in and she sincerely enjoys the game."

Taylor attended her first Chiefs game in July 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. She also supported Travis and his teammates during the Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, taking a 13-hour flight from Tokyo to Las Vegas to make it in time for the game following her concert in Japan the night before.

Recently, Travis returned the favor by joining her on the Australian leg of her "Eras Tour". He visited Sydney and attended the first night of her four-day shows in the city, though he only stayed for two days before flying back to Vegas to continue the Super Bowl win celebration with his teammates.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men
Related Posts
Travis Kelce's Dad Calls Out Bethenny Frankel for Ripping Into NFL Star and Taylor Swift's Romance

Travis Kelce's Dad Calls Out Bethenny Frankel for Ripping Into NFL Star and Taylor Swift's Romance

Travis Kelce Doesn't Leave Out Taylor Swift of Las Vegas Party After Short Reunion in Australia

Travis Kelce Doesn't Leave Out Taylor Swift of Las Vegas Party After Short Reunion in Australia

Travis Kelce Delights Fans by Handing Out Guitar Picks at Taylor Swift's Concert

Travis Kelce Delights Fans by Handing Out Guitar Picks at Taylor Swift's Concert

Travis Kelce Spotted Landing in Australia Ahead of Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Sydney Concerts

Travis Kelce Spotted Landing in Australia Ahead of Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Sydney Concerts

Latest News
'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers
  • Feb 28, 2024

'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts
  • Feb 28, 2024

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men
  • Feb 28, 2024

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster
  • Feb 28, 2024

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster

Most Read
Tori Spelling to Receive Financial Aid From Mom Candy After Dean McDermott Is 'Out of the Picture'
Celebrity
  • 2024-02-26 15:37:20

Tori Spelling to Receive Financial Aid From Mom Candy After Dean McDermott Is 'Out of the Picture'

Usher's Wife Jennifer Goicoechea Mistaken for Alicia Keys in New Honeymoon Video

Usher's Wife Jennifer Goicoechea Mistaken for Alicia Keys in New Honeymoon Video

Florence Pugh Rocks Bold Outfit at 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere in New York City

Florence Pugh Rocks Bold Outfit at 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere in New York City

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

Cardi B Accused of Having 'Bad Face Job' as Fans Spread 'Missing' Poster Around

Cardi B Accused of Having 'Bad Face Job' as Fans Spread 'Missing' Poster Around

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Defended After Accused of Body-Shaming Selena Gomez

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Defended After Accused of Body-Shaming Selena Gomez

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors