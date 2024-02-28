Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Music

The 'Bodak Yellow' raptress finally breaks her social media silence by treating her fans, famously known as Bardi Gang, to a snippet of her unreleased track.

Feb 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has finally resurfaced online after her fans thought that she was going MIA. The "Bodak Yellow" raptress shared a snippet of her new song after causing fans, famously known as Bardi Gang, to spread "missing" posters of herself.

On Tuesday, February 27, the 31-year-old Grammy-winning hip-hop artist broke her social media silence after seemingly taking time off the platform. She made use of Instagram Stories to reshare a post published by @cardiallaccess. The post featured the snippet, in which she raps, "I aint even got dress/ Any L that I took come after YS, oh man."

Along with the video, the account of Cardi's fanbase released an announcement in the caption of the post. It wrote, "After the anonymous tip we believe we may have located Cardi B. Check in tomorrow for a special update. #CardiCountdown #Cardi."

Cardi's Story came after she sparked questions about her whereabouts. One of her fans uploaded a "missing" poster via X, formerly known as Twitter. The poster consisted of a photo of the rapper, who was wearing full makeup and a stylish dress, and her information, including date of birth, age, sex, eyes and hair color, height as well as identifying characteristics.

In the post, it was written that the "I Like It" hitmaker was last seen on "January 1st, 2024." It also had a message that read, "If you have any information about Cardi B, please contact Bardi Gang."

According to a number of media outlets, some Bardi Gang members printed out the poster and glued it in several places around Miami. Furthermore, XXL Magazine specifically claimed that "people in Mexico, Paris and New York City have joined in the search."

Later on, many X users voiced their theories on the reason why Cardi disappeared. One user alleged, "She got a bad face job she not missing boo." Similarly, another suggested, "You guys would have to wait a lil bit her face hasn't heal yet," adding a smiling face with tears of joy emoji.

