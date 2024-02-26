Cardi B Accused of Having 'Bad Face Job' as Fans Spread 'Missing' Poster Around

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Bodak Yellow' raptress sparks questions about her whereabouts and the reason why she seemingly has been disappearing from social media after Offset teased her new album.

Feb 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has been accused of having a "bad face job" amid her disappearance from social media. The "Bodak Yellow" raptress sparked questions about her whereabouts as her fans, famously known as Bardi Gang, have spreaded a "missing" poster of her around.

On Sunday, February 25, the 31-year-old Grammy-winning hip-hop artist became a hot topic on X, formerly known as Twitter, as she seemingly has been taking her time off social media. Many X users voiced their theories on the reason why she has disappeared.

In the replies section of a tweet featuring the poster, one user alleged, "She got a bad face job she not missing boo." Similarly, another suggested, "You guys would have to wait a lil bit her face hasn't heal yet," adding a smiling face with tears of joy emoji.

One day prior, one of Cardi's fans uploaded the missing poster on the same social media platform. The poster consisted of a photo of the rapper, who was wearing full makeup and a stylish dress. It also included information about her.

Among the information was Cardi's date of birth, age, sex, eyes and hair color, height as well as identifying characteristics. On it, it was written that she was last seen on "January 1st, 2024." It also had a message that read, "If you have any information about Cardi B, please contact Bardi Gang."

According to a number of media outlets, some Bardi Gang members printed out the poster and glued it in several places around Miami. Furthermore, XXL Magazine specifically claimed that "people in Mexico, Paris and New York City have joined in the search."

The poster circulated online after Cardi's husband Offset appeared to have hinted that she may release her new album soon. On February 19, the 32-year-old hip-hop artist uploaded on Instagram Story a video, in which he seemingly was documented listening to her upcoming song. However, he muted the footage, not letting others listen to the music. Over it, he wrote, "Stop being scary and drop the album s**t goes crazy."

You can share this post!