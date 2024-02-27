Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

Cover Images/Instagram/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

Feb 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori appear to take Kim Kardashian's warning seriously. The Yeezy architectural designer surprisingly covered up when she joined Ye's daughter North West during a dinner outing in Paris, France.

The 29-year-old, who is known for her barely-there outfits, donned an oversized black jacket when they stopped by fast food spot Popeyes before heading to another fast food chain McDonalds. She paired the jacket with a matching dress and tights.

For her hair, Bianca went back to her usual slick-back style after she debuted a new hair look recently. A picture of their dinner outing saw North, whom the rapper shares with ex-wife Kim, walking by Bianca's side and holding hands with her as the latter helped her order some food.

North matched her stepmom's look in an all-black get-up. The 10-year-old rocked a long-sleeve black shirt and black pants. The young girl, who also wore a furry hat, was also pictured happily chatting with Bianca.

Bianca's fashion choice might be in response to Kim's alleged warning. Recently, it was said that the SKIMS founder "instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids. She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that."

That aside, North joined Ye onstage at his latest "Vultures 1" album release party on at Accor Arena in Paris on Sunday, February 25. Alongside his rapper father, North performed their song, "Talking / Once Again". In one of the videos circulating on social media, North sang as the track played over the speakers. At one point, North held her hands in a prayer position while repeating the line, "Bless me/ Bless me."

The dad and daughter duo sported all-black outfits at the event. Ye opted for a jacket, pants, shoes and a "Friday the 13th" face mask, while North dressed in baggy pants, chunky shoes, a graphic T-shirt, a puffer coat and a huge fur hat.

