 

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North
Cover Images/Instagram/Seth Browarnik
Celebrity

The Yeezy architectural designer, who is known for her barely-there outfits, surprisingly covers up when she joins Ye and Kim Kardashian's daughter during a dinner outing in Paris, France.

  • Feb 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori appear to take Kim Kardashian's warning seriously. The Yeezy architectural designer surprisingly covered up when she joined Ye's daughter North West during a dinner outing in Paris, France.

The 29-year-old, who is known for her barely-there outfits, donned an oversized black jacket when they stopped by fast food spot Popeyes before heading to another fast food chain McDonalds. She paired the jacket with a matching dress and tights.

For her hair, Bianca went back to her usual slick-back style after she debuted a new hair look recently. A picture of their dinner outing saw North, whom the rapper shares with ex-wife Kim, walking by Bianca's side and holding hands with her as the latter helped her order some food.

  Editors' Pick

North matched her stepmom's look in an all-black get-up. The 10-year-old rocked a long-sleeve black shirt and black pants. The young girl, who also wore a furry hat, was also pictured happily chatting with Bianca.

Bianca's fashion choice might be in response to Kim's alleged warning. Recently, it was said that the SKIMS founder "instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids. She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that."

That aside, North joined Ye onstage at his latest "Vultures 1" album release party on at Accor Arena in Paris on Sunday, February 25. Alongside his rapper father, North performed their song, "Talking / Once Again". In one of the videos circulating on social media, North sang as the track played over the speakers. At one point, North held her hands in a prayer position while repeating the line, "Bless me/ Bless me."

The dad and daughter duo sported all-black outfits at the event. Ye opted for a jacket, pants, shoes and a "Friday the 13th" face mask, while North dressed in baggy pants, chunky shoes, a graphic T-shirt, a puffer coat and a huge fur hat.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Taylor Swift's Rep Blames 'Aggressive' Individuals for Alleged Assault Involving Singer's Dad

Ryan Gosling Is First Musical Performer Tapped for 2024 Oscars
Related Posts
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shocks With Indecent Look at Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shocks With Indecent Look at Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West And Ty Dolla $Ign's 'Vultures 1' Leads Billboard 200 for Two Weeks

Kanye West And Ty Dolla $Ign's 'Vultures 1' Leads Billboard 200 for Two Weeks

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Cancels Plan to Dump Him Due to 'Vultures 1' Success

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Cancels Plan to Dump Him Due to 'Vultures 1' Success

Kanye West Trolled for Freeballing in Jeans in Resurfaced Video

Kanye West Trolled for Freeballing in Jeans in Resurfaced Video

Latest News
'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers
  • Feb 28, 2024

'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts
  • Feb 28, 2024

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men
  • Feb 28, 2024

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster
  • Feb 28, 2024

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster

Most Read
Tori Spelling to Receive Financial Aid From Mom Candy After Dean McDermott Is 'Out of the Picture'
Celebrity
  • 2024-02-26 15:37:20

Tori Spelling to Receive Financial Aid From Mom Candy After Dean McDermott Is 'Out of the Picture'

Usher's Wife Jennifer Goicoechea Mistaken for Alicia Keys in New Honeymoon Video

Usher's Wife Jennifer Goicoechea Mistaken for Alicia Keys in New Honeymoon Video

Florence Pugh Rocks Bold Outfit at 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere in New York City

Florence Pugh Rocks Bold Outfit at 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere in New York City

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

Cardi B Accused of Having 'Bad Face Job' as Fans Spread 'Missing' Poster Around

Cardi B Accused of Having 'Bad Face Job' as Fans Spread 'Missing' Poster Around

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Defended After Accused of Body-Shaming Selena Gomez

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Defended After Accused of Body-Shaming Selena Gomez

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors